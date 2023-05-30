Northwest Arkansas has lost eight in a row

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas returns home hoping to reverse its fortunes in the midst of an eight-game losing streak.

The Naturals have fallen into last place in the Texas League North Division and have the worst record in the league. They have struggled offensively against Tulsa, the top pitching staff in the Texas League, averaging less than two runs a game (1.7) against the Drillers during their recent six-game series.

Northwest Arkansas will host Corpus Christi (21-24) for a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark beginning tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Hooks are the Class AA affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Naturals manager Tommy Shields said the team has been in every game recently, but just came up short.

"There's nothing glaring," Shields said. "We're [0-12] against Arkansas and Tulsa and we've been walked off four times, but we've been in every game. So it's about finishing games.

"We've been pitching good. We haven't been hitting good but Tulsa has a great staff. We just have to find ways to win games and it's hard to do. We seem to make a critical mistake at a critical time that costs us the game."

The Naturals had three straight games recently at Tulsa, losing 2-1, 1-0 and 6-5 -- all in extra innings.

"We got a resilient bunch and I think they understand that we're in a lot of games," Shields said. "Our record could be reversed, but it's not. So we are where we are. We keep pressing forward and keep working. I've done this a while and I think we had our share of bad luck and that's gonna turn.

"We're competing good. Every night they're bringing it. That's all we can do is keep going."

Shields was especially pleased with what he see from pitcher Noah Cameron, who recently made his Class AA debut.

"He was outstanding the other night,"Shields said. "Probably the best pitched game of the year I've seen."

Cameron, a left-hander, pitched seven scoreless innings but ended up with a no-decision. He struck out six and walked one. That's a game the Naturals lost 1-0 in 10 innings. That was part of three straight games that Tulsa walked off the Naturals in 10, 11

Shields said his team probably needs to put the ball in play a little more.

"We probably strike out too much," Shields said. "But that's maybe this age of baseball."

Northwest Arkansas is hitting .238 as a team that currently ranks eighth out of 10 teams in the Texas League. They are also ninth in runs scored (208) and tied for fifth in strikeouts. The Naturals pitching staff ranks in the top half of the league. They are fourth in ERA (4.44), but they are more than a run higher than league leading Tulsa (2.68).

Individually, outfielder Jorge Bonifacio ranks among the top 10 in the league with nine homers and 35 RBI.

Pitcher Anthony Veneziano was among the league leaders in several categories, but he was promoted to Class AAA recently and gave up five runs in two innings in his first start at Omaha this past week.