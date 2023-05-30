Outdoors Briefs: Help a river, go see birds





Effort targets Kings River

Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold its Carroll County Kings River cleanup at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Volunteers should meet at the Grandview bridge along Arkansas 143 west of Berryville. Bring a boat and a sack lunch. After the cleanup, there will be free pizza, live music and a drawing for a kayak. Go to kingsriverwatershed.org for more information.

Target shoot at Conservation Area

Cherokee Bowhunters will host a 3-D shoot on Saturday at the Fort Crowder Conservation Area archery range southeast of Neosho, Mo. The shoot features 30 targets.

Contestants may start the course any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Entry fee is $12 for nonmembers.

Call (417) 439-7054 or visit cherokeebowhunters.org for more information.

Fish with a veteran

The John W. Brown Fishing With a Vet bass tournament is at 5:45 a.m. on Saturday out of Prairie Creek Park. At least one veteran or member of the military must be part of each team. Entry fee through Thursday is $$80 or $100 at the ramp on tournament morning. First prize is $1,500.

Visit crosschurch.com/fish to register. Contact Keith Harmon, (479) 684-9935 or keithh@crosschurch.com for more information.

See birds on field trips

The Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Cave Mountain and the upper Buffalo River in Newton County from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday. Birding and botany go hand-in-hand on this field trip, but the most sought-after bird will be the fabulous cerulean warbler that breeds on these slopes. Other local specialties include hooded warbler, worm-eating warbler, American redstart, scarlet tanager, and wood thrush.

Meet at the Boxley bridge over the Buffalo National River where Cave Mountain Road splits off to the west from Arkansas 21. The trip will consist mostly of driving to different stops with modest walking and no extensive hiking.

A field trip to the Betty Hinshaw Bird Sanctuary in Springdale will be at 9 a.m. on June 10. The sanctuary is at 2150 Washington County Road 84 in Springdale. The trip will be one mile of hiking around a former farm pasture on flat but uneven ground. A representative of Northwest Arkansas Land Trust will lead the trip.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome on either trip. Audubon membership is not required. Contact trip leader Taylor Long, mtaylorlong@hey.com, (479) 530-9084 for more information.

Corps hiring for summer

The Army Corps of Engineers seeks to hire three summer rangers to work at Beaver Lake for the 2023 visitor season.

Approximate dates of employment are June through Sept. 9. Call the Beaver Lake project office in Rogers at (501) 340-1706 for application information.

No license required

Arkansas' free fishing weekend is from noon on June 9 through June 11. Residents or nonresidents may fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout permit during this time.

All other regulations such as daily limits and catch and release areas apply.

Catch a channel 'cat

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocks channel catfish at urban ponds and lakes in the region and around the state for spring and summer fishing. The daily limit at these lakes is three catfish.

Area lakes stocked are Lake Bentonville, Lake Springdale, Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Shaw Family Park pond in Springdale, Van Buren Municipal Pond, Wells and Wells Lake in Fort Smith.

Carol Ann Cross pond in Fort Smith was stocked with channel catfish in April . Lake Atalanta in Rogers was last stocked with catfish in September 2022.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages anglers to go for a grand slam and win a sticker recognizing their accomplishment. Catch one trout, catfish, bass, crappie and bream before Dec. 31 to complete a grand slam. Snap a photo of each fish to include with the grand slam application

Bass can be any species of bass, such as black bass, striped bass, white bass, hybrid striper or yellow bass. Bream can be any sunfish including bluegill or "punkinseeds.". Once the grand slam is complete, visit agfc.com/grandslam to get a sticker.

Think Peel for summer

Registration is open for Peel Compton Foundation spring and summer camps for youths at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, Quiver Archery Range and Osage Park in Bentonville.

Camps are available for youths ages 8 through 16 and range from $175 to $250 for the week. Visit peelcompton.org for details and registration.

NWA Outdoors listings are for any news or upcoming events in or about the outdoors recreation except competitive ball sports. Send submissions to news@ nwaonline.com.



