Bryant's 5-Time State Champion Coach Buck James to join Conway High





At 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Bryant High School football Coach Buck James informed Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters that he was leaving the school to take the same position at Conway High School for the 2023 season.

James took over the Hornets' program in 2016. Under James, Bryant won five consecutive Class 7A state championships, a record for schools in the state's largest classification, and compiled a 80-9 record in seven seasons.

He is succeeding former Conway coach Keith Fimple, who became Springdale’s athletic director in early May.

James is the third departure from Bryant’s football coaching staff this offseason, following offensive coordinator Kirk Boch and defensive coordinator Quad Sanders.

The Hornets are in the middle of a 53-game winning streak against Arkansas teams.











