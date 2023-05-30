Royals flirt with perfect game, throttle Cardinals

ST. LOUIS. -- Josh Staumont and Mike Mayers came within six outs of the first combined perfect game in major league history before Nolan Arenado lined a leadoff single in the eighth inning of the Kansas City Royals' 7-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

"You're definitely aware of it," Mayers said of a perfect game. "I tried to keep it business as usual. The goal was to throw up as many zeroes as you possibly can and that's the mindset I stayed in."

Staumont, a 29-year-old right-hander, served as the opener in a planned bullpen game for the Royals. He made his first major league start in his 167th appearance and struck out two in a 1-2-3 inning, throwing 14 pitches.

"That was one of the most exciting moments for me of the year," Royals Manager Matt Quatraro said. "For him to set the tone like that was unbelievable."

Mayers, a 31-year-old left-hander who pitched for the Cardinals from 2016-19, made his third appearance for the Royals this season after eight starts at Class AAA Omaha. He retired 18 consecutive batters before Arenado lined a 1-0 slider to left on his 72nd pitch.

Willson Contreras followed with a single to center.

"I can't say what I was thinking there," Mayers said with a chuckle. "I made two very bad pitches in that inning and they're good hitters. They made me pay for them."

Taylor Clarke relieved and retired Brendan Donovan, Paul DeJong and Alex Burleson in order. Amir Garrett pitched a perfect ninth to finish a two-hitter and Kansas City's second shutout this season.

St. Louis was shut out for the sixth time this season and has scored 13 runs in its past six games.

"It was just hard to get anything going offensively," St. Louis Manager Oliver Marmol said. "Today was a tough one."

There have been 23 perfect games, the last by Seattle's Felix Hernandez against Tampa Bay on Aug. 15, 2012. All perfect games have been complete games.

Nicky Lopez matched his career high with four hits, and Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino had three each. Mike Massey hit a two-run homer and Bobby Witt Jr. added a solo homer.

Adam Wainwright (2-1) allowed 3 runs and 9 hits in 5 innings for the Cardinals, playing their 18th game in a stretch of 19 days in a row.

ATHLETICS 7, BRAVES 2 Ryan Noda hit a three-run homer and host Oakland beat Atlanta to snap an 11-game losing streak with just its 11th win of the season.

CUBS 1, RAYS 0 Marcus Stroman pitched a one-hitter, and host Chicago beat Tampa Bay. Stroman (5-4) had his fourth complete game and second shutout in nine major league seasons. The only hit Stroman allowed was a clean single to left leading off the seventh by Wander Franco. The only other Rays player to reach base was Luke Raley, who was hit by a pitch leading off the third.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 14, PIRATES 4 Rookie Patrick Bailey had four RBI on his 24th birthday, boosting host San Francisco over Pittsburgh.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, ROCKIES 5 Pavin Smith hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, Drey Jameson threw 3 2/3 innings of relief and host Arizona rallied to beat Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 5, ORIOLES 0 Logan Allen allowed three hits in seven innings, and visiting Cleveland had four runs in the seventh on the way to a victory over Baltimore.

RANGERS 5, TIGERS 0 Nathan Eovaldi won his sixth straight decision, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer and Texas defeated host Detroit.

TWINS 7, ASTROS 5 (10) Rookie Royce Lewis homered and had four RBI in his season debut and Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning to as visiting Minnesota beat Houston.

ANGELS 6, WHITE SOX 4 Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss homered during a fast start for visiting Los Angeles in a victory over Chicago.