School’s out, but meals are still in: Here’s where Northwest Arkansas kids can find free meals this summer

Children throughout Northwest Arkansas depend on meals provided by schools, and that need doesn't disappear when school is out for the summer.

Area school districts will continue serving meals to students during the break.

"Students rely on school meals all year long, especially our lower-income students, so we really try hard to provide meals whenever we can," said Margie Bowers, the Rogers School District's nutrition director.

The Bentonville, Fayetteville, Springdale, Siloam Springs and Fort Smith school districts are among those that do the same.

Schools offer federally funded free meals during the summer to anyone age 18 and younger through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Students aren't required to attend school in the district to receive a meal.

Bowers estimated the Rogers program serves 1,200-1,500 students a day in the summer. It's open to any child, Bowers said, but children must be present on the site to receive a meal. Multiple meals can no longer be sent home, as was possible during the covid-19 pandemic, she said.

Amy Jefferson, child nutrition director for Fayetteville Public Schools, said the summer meals help keep students connected with their schools.

"They're always happy and excited when they come to the food truck," Jefferson said. "A lot of our ladies on the food truck have a good relationship with the kids because they see them in their kitchens and stuff during the school year. It's a chance for the kids to see them and us to see the kids as well."

Jefferson estimated the Fayetteville program serves an average of about 400 students a day during June and July.

Bowers said Rogers' mobile program helps students who don't have the transportation to reach meal locations.

"Many kids are at home while parents work, or they're watching younger siblings," Bowers said. "So we started the mobile program and started delivering out to locations in the city, to apartment houses and places where we knew kids were. That way, they can just walk down and get a meal, and we provide a place for them to eat -- picnic tables and that sort of thing -- if they want to eat there."

Springdale serves approximately 3,000 students from the area annually, according to information from the district.

Bentonville provided a total of 21,487 summer meals in 2022, said Leslee Wright, district director of communications.

The Fort Smith district provided 11,410 breakfasts and 19,050 lunches in 41 days of service last summer and expects to serve that many again, according to Leigh Christian, child nutrition director.

More News None

Meals for kids

Here is a summer meal schedule, from information provided by each school district:

BENTONVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Monday-Friday, June 5-July 28

Closed July 4; meals will be served the other days of the week

Bentonville High North, 1801 S.E. J St.

Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mary Mae Jones Elementary, 500 S.E. 14th St.

Breakfast: 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Bentonville Public Library parking lot, 507 S. Main St.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Monday-Friday, June 5-Aug. 4

Closed June 19 and the week of July 3-7

Owl Creek School (main feeding site), 375 N. Rupple Road

10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Food trucks

Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St.

10:30-11 a.m.

Yvonne Richardson Community Center, 240 E. Rock St.

11:30 a.m. to noon

American Legion, 1195 Curtis Ave.

12:30-1 p.m.

ROGERS SCHOOL DISTRICT

Monday-Friday, June 5-July 28

Closed the week of July 3-7

Westside Elementary, 2200 W. Oak St.

Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to noon

DoubleTree Apartments, 601 W. Easy St., or Olivewood Apartments, 1006 N. 31st St.

Lunch: 11 a.m.

Jones Elementary, 2926 S. First St.

Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to noon

Westbook Apartments, 2300 W. Persimmon St.

or Southwind Apartments, 2200 N. 12th St.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m.

Rogers Activity Center

Lunch: 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Old Wire Elementary, 3001 S. Old Wire Road

Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to noon

Meadow Park Apartments, 840 N. 16th St.

or Ward Nail Pavilion, 801 McClure in Lowell

Lunch: 12:15 p.m.

Bus stop at 10th and Olive Street

Lunch: 11:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

SILOAM SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT

Monday-Friday

Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Allen Elementary, 1900 N. Mount Olive

Through Aug. 4; closed July 4

Middle School

600 S. Dogwood St.

Today -June 30

July 10-July 28

Closed the week of July 3-7

OFF-CAMPUS SITES

Lunch only

Today -Aug. 4

Spring Valley Apartments, 751 Arkansas 16

10:50-11:05 a.m.

Eliana Chacon Park, 300 E. Lake Francis Drive

11:15-11:35 a.m.

Siloam Springs Splash Pad, 317 S. Mount Olive St.

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

SPRINGDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Monday-Friday

Closed July 4; meals will be served the other days of the week

Parson Hills Elementary, 2326 Cardinal Drive

June 5-July 14

Lunch: 11 a.m. to noon

Walker Elementary, 1701 S. 40th St.

June 19-Aug. 4

Lunch: 11 a.m. to noon

FORT SMITH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Monday-Friday, June 5-July 28

Closed July 4

Breakfast: 7:45-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Barling Elementary, 1400 D Street, in Barling

Beard Elementary, 1600 Cavanaugh Road

Howard Elementary, 1301 N. Eighth St.

Morrison Elementary, 3415 Newlon Road

Orr Elementary, 3609 Phoenix Ave.

Ramsey Middle School, 3201 Jenny Lind Road

Spradling Elementary, 4949 Spradling Ave.

Sunnymede Elementary, 4201 N. O St.

Sutton Elementary, 5001 Kelley Highway

Tilles Elementary, 815 N. 16th St.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette



