Spa City police arrest 3 in case of missing man





HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs police have arrested three people -- including two 18-year-olds and a juvenile -- in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a local man who has been missing since May 17 and who has still not been located, Hot Springs police said Monday.

Nathaniel Allen Speed, 18, who lists a Centerview Street address, Alexia Tamaara Chambers, 18, who is reportedly homeless and the juvenile, whose name is not being released, were all taken into custody Saturday in Fort Smith and are each charged with a felony count of kidnapping, punishable by up to life in prison.

Speed was booked into the Garland County jail shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, while Chambers was booked in shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. The juvenile is being held at a juvenile detention facility. All three are being held on a $1 million bond.

On May 17, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Amir Isaiah Ellis, 20, was reported missing and was reportedly last seen in the early morning hours of that day at a residence at 101 Rocky Reef Circle.

Ellis was entered into the National Crime Information Center computer. The Hot Springs Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division assumed the case and began to interview friends and family, Hot Springs police Officer 1st Class Omar Cervantes, the department's public information officer, said in a news release.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified three suspects -- Speed, Chambers and the juvenile -- and detectives "were able to develop a probable location of the suspects in Fort Smith, Arkansas." Working with Fort Smith police, detectives were able to arrest all three on Saturday and transport them back to Hot Springs.

Family members and friends reportedly organized a search party for Ellis that was going to focus on the Jessieville area around Beaudry Circle and were meeting Monday afternoon on Park Avenue near Gulpha Gorge Road to form into groups for the search, according to Facebook postings.

According to court records, Speed pleaded guilty on May 4 to felony counts of possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to five years' supervised probation, while additional felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate a crime were withdrawn as part of the plea deal. Chambers was not listed with local criminal history.

"This case remains under investigation and we are still seeking the whereabouts of Amir Ellis," Cervantes said in the news release.

"In order to ensure a fair judicial process to all parties involved, the Garland County Circuit Court has issued a gag order in relation to this case and we are unable to provide any other information at this time," Cervantes said.

He asked anyone with information to contact Detective Brian Branstetter at (501) 321- 6789 Ext. 6722.



