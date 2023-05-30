Tiger-style graduation

Prairie Grove senior Amery Phillips plays keyboard and sings "Godspeed" on May 20 during the graduation ceremony at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Kutter)

Senior Caleb Elenbarger addresses his classmates and said he was honored to have been a part of the journey with them May 20 during the graduation ceremony at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Kutter)

Prairie Grove High School Band Director Michael Ferguson leads the band in playing "Pomp and Circumstance" for the Class of 2023 to walk to their places May 20 on the field at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Kutter)

Prairie Grove High School choir, led by Director Katie Young, performed several times May 20 during graduation ceremonies at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Kutter)

Weston Lowe, president for Prairie Grove Class of 2023, gave words of advice to his classmates that included be positive, choose to be happy, show empathy and love others on May 20 during graduation ceremonies at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Kutter)

Senior Audrey Workman encouraged her fellow classmates to go out into the world "and do good." She was one of three seniors who spoke at the Prairie Grove High School commencement May 20 during graduation ceremonies at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Kutter)

Prairie Grove School Board President William Dick presents a high school diploma to Jenny Ambriz on May 20 during graduation ceremonies at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Kutter)

Prairie Grove graduate Matthew Velasco stands with his family members for a picture after commencement May 20 during graduation ceremonies at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Kutter)

Prairie Grove seniors Trevor Woody (left) and Matthew Velasco walk to their seats May 20 during graduation ceremonies at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Kutter)

