UAPB interns finish program

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Project SEARCH held its graduation for seven interns.

As part of Project SEARCH Arkansas: ACCESS Initiative, the ceremony was held May 12 in the lecture hall of the UAPB health physical education and recreation center.

Project SEARCH is an employment readiness training program for young adults with developmental disabilities, according to the news release.

The interns completed their nine-month training program by working in several departments at UAPB with the help of instructors, coaches, and mentors.

Four of the seven interns have secured employment post-graduation. Along with receiving certificates of completion, the graduates received individual recognition in the following categories: 1) Funniest Intern: Jordan Marks; 2) Most Creative: Rashaad Williams; 3) Most Friendly: Aaron Rejistre; 4) Most Outgoing: Isaac Reed; 5) Most Fashionable: Evonna Burton; 6) Most Improved: Jenascia Sanders; and 7) Going Above and Beyond: Daijah DeLoach.

The program included remarks from William Torrence, UAPB associate professor, who said "Remember your inner voice that tells you that you can achieve," and Judy Smith, transition director at Arkansas Rehabilitation Services, saying "Finish your tasks and then volunteer for more."

Family, friends, instructors, and mentors were on hand as a "circle of support" to hear interns present gratitude in their individual graduation speeches. Their comments had a common theme of how the internship program created a supportive, patient, and understanding environment and encourages people with disabilities that they can gain skills, confidence, and work.

Project SEARCH Arkansas: ACCESS Initiative partners with Arkansas Rehabilitation Services and several businesses throughout the state.

UAPB is the second HBCU(historically black colleges and universities) to house Project SEARCH in the U.S., according to Smith.

Smith also thanked UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander for saying "yes" to house Project SEARCH at UAPB, and Bonita Corbin, director of UAPB Continuing Education, along with the entire UAPB team and departments for their continued support of the program.

"UAPB is one of seven sites in Arkansas," said Rebekah Seljan, the Project SEARCH Arkansas: ACCESS Initiative director, who also thanked UAPB.

"UAPB has given valuable experiences to the interns through various departments at UAPB despite yearly changing demands," Seljan said.

The UAPB Departments that offered interns experiences included: Continuing Education, School of Education, HYPER, Upward Bound, Environmental Services, J.B. Watson (UAPB) Library, Residential Life, Motor Pool, Hunt Hall, Art Department, Family and Consumer Science, and Athletics.

Community partners included Ambassadors for Christ, Chartwell's Food Services, Family Church, Food Smart, Pine Bluff Public Library, Paradise Funeral Home, and Relyance Bank.

The program also offered thanks and special recognition to their steering committee, which includes UAPB team members: Mitzy Allen, Shelia Bryan, Sherice Butler, Kyla Gates, Christie Thompson, and Angela Paskel.

Details: projectssearcharkansas.org.