Visitors flock to Buffalo National River’s Tyler Bend Center for fresh-air pleasures





TYLER BEND — Visitors flock to the Buffalo National River for swimming, rafting, canoeing, kayaking, hiking and other fresh-air pleasures.

They've come to the federal preserve for recreation, not for a history lesson. But a stop at Tyler Bend Visitor Center can enlighten them about the valiant campaign to create America's first national river, which marked its 50th anniversary last year. That could add to their appreciation of the good times they'll have on the winding stream.

Exhibits at the National Park Service facility tell how this pristine river was saved for public use. The saga's heroes are the determined advocates who overcame daunting obstacles to save the Buffalo from degradation by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers damming.

The crusaders' proud legacy is one of the few free-flowing waterways left in the Lower 48 states. As a U.S. property, it winds eastward for 135 miles. Starting above Boxley Valley where elk can sometimes be seen, it ends near the ghost town of Rush from the zinc-mining era a century ago.

Gov. Orval Faubus, often cast as a villain for his divisive role in the Little Rock School Desegregation Crisis of 1957-59, ranks as a good guy here for his efforts on behalf of the Buffalo. Faubus, who'd grown up in the hills west of the river, sided with the environmentalists against the dam builders.

Pictured with Dr. Neil Compton, leader of the damming foes, Faubus said that 20th-century man needed a place where "frogs of every size and kind join with unnumbered katydids to make the summer night musical for the tired camper seeking rest from social and political problems and the revered market place."

Exhibits show that the river was populated going back to prehistoric times, as evidenced by American Indian bluff shelters and sites of terraced villages. Among the artifacts on display are two ancient ears of corn, found in Cob Cave and possibly several thousand years old.

A scattering of pioneers came to the Buffalo in the early 1800s, followed by farmers, loggers and miners over the next century. Residents are depicted as far back as an 1870s photograph of Peter A. Tyler, for whom the visitor center is named. Descendants of Tyler and his wife, Eveline, have held a yearly reunion since 1990 at a nearby pavilion.

Photos from the 20th century include an image of Erta Stricklin playing a guitar outdoors at Erbe. Luther Arnold and Ethel Ruff are shown "when dating. Looks like they're standing in front of the Arnold House on Calf Creek Road." Another photo depicts Oakley Hickman, Isham Franklin Fodder and Charles Jones, "three fellows with guns, taken in Cecil Cove about 1913 or 1914."

Leaving Tyler Bend to enjoy the river, visitors can exalt in a posted quotation from Compton: "Along the Buffalo River in its canyons and on its gravel bars, we may still seek spiritual, emotional and physical reconstitution."

The Ozarks troubadour Jimmy Driftwood wove the Buffalo more lyrically into one of his songs as "Arkansas' gift to the nation. America's gift to the world."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/530tyler/]





Buffalo National Rivers Tyler Bend Visitor Center

Location: 2 miles west of U.S. 65 between Marshall and St. Joe

Hours: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday-Monday; closed some holidays.

Admission: Free

Information: Nps.gov; (870) 439-2502