Woman dies in wreck in Mountain Home





A 64-year-old woman died Sunday in Mountain Home after a vehicle pulled out in front of her car, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

The crash occurred just before noon Sunday.

The report said Mary Vavruska was driving north on College Street in Mountain Home when the other vehicle, which came from the opposite direction, tried to turn left onto First Street and pulled into Vavruska's path.

The report noted that road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the times of the crash.



