1 dead, 2 injured on Interstate 40





One person was killed and two more injured in a wreck Monday near West Memphis, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Emily Busby, 24, of Duck Hill, Miss., was killed around 4:13 p.m. Monday when the 1986 Cadillac DeVille she was a passenger in collided with a box van that was parked in the right lane on Interstate 40 near West Memphis, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

The Cadillac hit the rear of the box van, which was unoccupied at the time, causing the van to strike 30-year-old Abdi Mahbi of San Antonio, who was standing in front of the vehicle. After the initial impact, the Cadillac hit a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer in the middle lane.

The driver of the Cadillac, 24-year-old Freddy Cotto Jr. of Oxford, Miss., and Mahbi were injured in the crash and taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

A state trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.



