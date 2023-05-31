2 dead, 2 injured on Arkansas roads

Two people were killed and two more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Sunday and Monday, according to preliminary reports from law enforcement agencies.

Mary Vavruska, 64, of Mountain Home was killed around 11:51 a.m. Sunday when a 2012 Ford Fusion turning from College Street onto First Street in Mountain Home pulled in front of her 2006 Harley Davidson, causing the two to collide, according to a report from city police.

A police officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Emily Busby, 24, of Duck Hill, Miss., was killed around 4:13 p.m. Monday when the 1986 Cadillac DeVille she was a passenger in collided with a box van that was parked in the right lane on Interstate 40 near West Memphis, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

The Cadillac hit the rear of the box van, which was unoccupied at the time, causing the van to strike 30-year-old Abdi Mahbi of San Antonio, who was standing in front of the vehicle. After the initial impact, the Cadillac hit a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer in the middle lane.

The driver of the Cadillac, 24-year-old Freddy Cotto Jr. of Oxford, Miss., and Mahbi were injured in the crash and taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

A state trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.