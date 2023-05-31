7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: Splurge on family day and prepare your own leg of lamb along with these Herb-Roasted Dijon Potatoes: Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together 5 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 clove garlic (minced) and ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning. Add 2 pounds red potatoes (cut into chunks); toss to coat. Spoon into a shallow baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake, stirring occasionally, 35 to 40 minutes or until fork-tender. Add a Grape Tomato and Broccoli Floret Salad (halve the tomatoes and toss both vegetables with a light vinaigrette) and dinner rolls on the side. For dessert, top slices of angel food cake with strawberries.

Plan ahead: Save enough lamb, tomato-broccoli salad and cake for Monday. Save enough strawberries for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Make Lamb Sandwiches on rosemary (or another) bread. Brush the bread with olive oil and layer it with lamb slices, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and arugula. Serve with leftover tomato-broccoli salad. Drizzle chocolate syrup over the leftover angel food cake for dessert.

TUESDAY: Prepare Tomato Soup With Orzo and White Beans for a flavorful no-meat soup. In a medium pot over medium heat, cook 1 large onion (chopped), 1 small green bell pepper (chopped), 2 cloves garlic (minced), 1 teaspoon dried oregano and 1 tablespoon olive oil for 6 minutes or until softened. Add 1/3 cup orzo, 2 (14 ½-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and onions (with liquid), 1 (15-ounce) can white beans (rinsed), 2 (14-ounce) cans unsalted vegetable broth, and coarse salt and pepper to taste; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook 7 to 9 minutes or until orzo is tender but still firm. Stir 3 tablespoons freshly grated parmesan into the soup and ladle into bowls. Serve with grilled cheese sandwiches. For dessert, spoon leftover strawberries over vanilla ice cream.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Ground Beef and Pasta Skillet Primavera (see recipe) is a low-cost, high-flavor meal. Add a mixed green salad and crusty bread. Tropical fruit is good for dessert.

THURSDAY: Pick up a rotisserie chicken or two and serve with baked potatoes topped with broccoli and cheese sauce (from frozen). Add whole-grain rolls. Stop by the bakery for brownies for something sweet.

Plan ahead: Save 2 cups chopped chicken and enough brownies for Friday.

FRIDAY: Let the kids help prepare Tex-Mex Chicken Pot Pie (see recipe). The whole family will enjoy it with deli carrot-raisin salad. Then, everyone will line up for warmed leftover brownies topped with a dollop of leftover ice cream and chocolate sprinkles.

SATURDAY: Our guests enjoyed Thai Shrimp With Pasta (see recipe). Serve the combo with a bibb lettuce salad and a baguette. For dessert, buy fruit tarts to keep it simple.

THE RECIPES

Ground Beef and Pasta Skillet Primavera

1 pound very lean ground beef

1 (14 ½-ounce) can beef broth

1 cup uncooked rotini pasta

2 zucchini or yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise, then crosswise into ½-inch slices

1 (14 ½-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning

Heat large nonstick skillet on medium. Add ground beef; cook 6 to 7 minutes, breaking into ¾-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings. Stir in broth, pasta, squash, tomatoes and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook 9 to 11 minutes or until pasta and squash are almost tender and sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with ground sirloin, reduced-sodium broth, whole-wheat pasta and no-salt-added tomatoes) contains approximately 264 calories, 29 g protein, 5 g fat, 28 g carbohydrate, 66 mg cholesterol, 138 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

◼️

Tex-Mex Chicken Pot Pie

2 large flour tortillas, warmed (see note)

1 (10 ¾-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

2 cups cooked chicken OR 1 (12-ounce) can drained chicken breast

1 (16-ounce) package frozen vegetables for soup, thawed and drained

1 (4-ounce) can mild chopped green chiles

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Line the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate with a tortilla; set aside.

In a large bowl, mix soup, chicken, vegetables, chiles and cilantro. Spoon into lined pie plate. Top with the other tortilla. Coat with cooking spray. Cover with foil and bake 20 minutes. Uncover and bake 25 more minutes or until top is golden and filling is hot. Cut into 6 wedges and serve immediately.

Makes 6 servings.

Note: To warm tortillas, roll them in damp paper towels and microwave on 100% power for 20 seconds.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with less-fat less-sodium soup) contains approximately 203 calories, 17 g protein, 4 g fat, 24 g carbohydrate, 37 mg cholesterol, 412 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½

◼️

Thai Shrimp With Pasta

3 dried lemongrass stalks (see note)

3 cups hot water

½ cup dry white wine

1 teaspoons garlic powder

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

2 teaspoons Sichuan seasoning

2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons cold water

1 pound fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined, or cleaned frozen cooked shrimp (thawed and tails removed)

6 ounces angel hair pasta

5 cups torn fresh spinach leaves

¼ cup salted nuts (such as cashews or almonds)

Place lemongrass and hot water in a 1-quart microwave-safe glass measuring cup; cover and microwave on 100% power for 5 minutes; cool. Remove lemongrass to cutting board, reserving water. Slice lemongrass lengthwise and chop finely.

In a large nonstick skillet, combine lemongrass, reserved water, wine, garlic powder, salt and Sichuan seasoning; bring to a boil. Stir in cornstarch mixture; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly. Add shrimp and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until it turns pink. (If using frozen shrimp, cook 2 minutes.) Meanwhile, cook pasta according to directions; drain and rinse. Return pasta to cooking pot. Add spinach and shrimp mixture to pasta; toss. Garnish with nuts before serving.

Makes 4 servings.

Note: Look for dried lemongrass in the spice aisle.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 327 calories, 28 g protein, 5 g fat, 40 g carbohydrate, 159 mg cholesterol, 332 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2 ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



