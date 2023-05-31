Aretha’s Beverages Ark.-rooted lemonade featured in Juneteenth celebrations

Local entrepreneur Jacinda Jones' lemonade, part of her Aretha's Beverages product line, has received a special designation ahead of the Juneteenth holiday -- a distinction that comes as the business continues to expand.

The Arkansas Heritage Mosaic Templars Cultural Center started a partnership with Jones' strawberry-basil lemonade in preparation for the center's Juneteenth celebration.

"We got a call maybe six or seven months ago saying, 'Hey, we're trying to make our Juneteenth big, and we want to start really including some roots from Arkansas,'" Jones said.

The lemonade -- red, as Juneteenth food and drink traditionally are -- represents resilience and strength. Starting Thursday, the drink will be available in certain Edwards Food Giants stores, the 42 Bar and Table restaurant in the Clinton Presidential Center, inside the Arkansas State Capitol and at Copper Grill in Downtown Little Rock. A bartender has also worked the lemonade into a special cocktail with Black-owned Delta Dirt Distillery's sweet potato vodka. Loblolly Ice Cream is making a special flavor with it.

Jones said the beverage business has seen ups and downs since she released it in 2016. She took a pause during the pandemic and is now working on making the drinks shelf-stable, which will make them more widely available commercially.

"We're hoping that people like it so much that all these places say, 'You know what? Let's go ahead and keep it,'" Jones said.

Distillery co-founder Donna Williams said Delta Dirt has expanded into restaurants and liquor stores in its two years of operation, and is now available in Memphis.

"We wanted to collaborate and so we're excited," Williams said. "She has award-winning lemonade, and we have award-winning vodka. So they go together."

"There are not that many Black-owned distilleries, and our distillery is actually, from what we understand, the only Black-owned farm-to-bottle distillery in the U.S.," she said.

The distillery operates in the Arkansas Delta with produce and grains grown on generations-old family-owned land.

The strawberry-basil lemonade will also be served at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center's free "Juneteenth in Da Rock" event on Saturday, June 17.

The product line is named in honor of Jones' grandmother, Aretha, a professional cook who valued the use of Arkansas ingredients.

"She took what the earth gave her to cook and provide for the family and made things," Jones said. "We have the natural herbs lemonade and tea from herbs that only God can provide."

The exposure for the beverage company comes as Jones hopes to open a new location in North Little Rock in the fall -- with a bar on one side, a brunch service area on the other and a production facility nearby.

Jones said she did not celebrate Juneteenth growing up and learned about the holiday in high school. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when the federal government emancipated the remaining enslaved people in Texas. What was once a regional festival became better ingrained in Black culture in the 1970s. By the end of that decade, every state recognized it. Jones noted that Power 92 Jams, KIPR 92.3 FM, had programming around it every year.

Juneteenth's recognition surged in popularity in the aftermath of the 2020 racial unrest and civil rights protests. Congress and President Joe Biden designated it a federal holiday in 2021.

"We knew about it, but when George Floyd passed on, I think that just amplified all things Black. And it put a focus on Juneteenth," Jones said. "I guess you could say 'about time.'"

She said Juneteenth is a nice moment alongside Black History Month in February to think about African Americans' history in the United States. She pointed out that the holiday is but one summertime day in a season of similar food- and family-oriented expressions of Black culture.

Jones likes that the holiday occurs between Memorial Day, when summer begins and the Fourth of July.

"It's just a reminder, and you have to acknowledge it," Jones said of Juneteenth.

And it's the history of an Arkansas family, of a succeeding generation taking up entrepreneurship to share family recipes and Arkansas ingredients.

"Someone asked me the other day, 'What does having the beverage put down for Juneteenth feel like?'" Jones said. "And I have to tell them it really felt like we're giving you what history tastes like."