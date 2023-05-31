Sections
Arkansas announces times and airdates for 3 football games

by Jason Batacao | Today at 3:22 p.m.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is shown during a scrimmage Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Fayetteville.


The Razorbacks will kick off their 2023 football season against Western Carolina at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, the SEC announced on Wednesday. 

That game will air live on SECN+ and ESPN+. 

The SEC also announced times and broadcasts for two other Arkansas football games that will be played this season.

Head Coach Sam Pittman and Arkansas will face Kent State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Fayetteville and on the SEC Network.

It will be the Hogs' first-ever matchup against the Flashes in program history.

Wrapping up a two-game home stand, the Razorbacks will host BYU at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Fayetteville on ESPN2. 

The conference previously announced that the Hogs will face Missouri at 3 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24 in Fayetteville. That game will air live on CBS. 

The rest of the 2023 season's schedule is set to be released at a later date.

