Arkansas announces times and airdates for 3 football games





The Razorbacks will kick off their 2023 football season against Western Carolina at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, the SEC announced on Wednesday.

That game will air live on SECN+ and ESPN+.

The SEC also announced times and broadcasts for two other Arkansas football games that will be played this season.

Head Coach Sam Pittman and Arkansas will face Kent State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Fayetteville and on the SEC Network.

It will be the Hogs' first-ever matchup against the Flashes in program history.

First three game times and networks are set! 🗓️📺 pic.twitter.com/DP1sG4MTF3 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) May 31, 2023

Wrapping up a two-game home stand, the Razorbacks will host BYU at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Fayetteville on ESPN2.

The conference previously announced that the Hogs will face Missouri at 3 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24 in Fayetteville. That game will air live on CBS.

🚨SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨



You know the drill, we'll wrap up the regular season against Missouri on Friday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. on CBS. pic.twitter.com/QT9h43QkXG — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) May 25, 2023

The rest of the 2023 season's schedule is set to be released at a later date.