Bentonville library will host a Neighbor Night on Thursday

BENTONVILLE -- The public library will host a Neighbor Night at For The Love NWA Food Truck at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

A library team will help prepare food and serve free meals with For The Love. The theme is "All Together Now" with special story times planned for 5:30 and 6 p.m. The library will also share information about its summer reading program and distribute "Bentonville 150" coloring books to children, according to the release.

The city is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

For The Love is a nonprofit food truck with a mission to feed the hungry, cultivate community and fight poverty. The group relies on sponsors and volunteers to serve a free meal at Neighbor Night every Thursday in Bentonville and every Tuesday in Rogers.

For The Love Food Truck is in the parking lot between Gearhead and Bentonville Plastics on Southwest A Street.



