Bentonville seeks applicants for Planning Commission spot

BENTONVILLE -- The city seeks residents interested in serving on the Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission is a quasi-judicial board that reviews and approves development plans, makes recommendations to the City Council on zoning matters and serves in an advisory capacity for long-range planning, according to a news release.

Applicants must live in the corporate limits of Bentonville, be a registered voter and be able to attend regularly scheduled meetings and occasional special meetings. Members serve five-year terms, according to the release.

Meetings are held the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Technical review starts at 4 p.m., and regular meetings start at 5 p.m.

Dana Davis' term is up, said Tyler Overstreet, city planning and community development director.

Davis, who holds Position 7 on the commission, has indicated an interest in continuing to serve on the commission, but the city process is to advertise the opening, Overstreet said.

The Planning Commission is made up of seven members. The mayor is responsible for appointing members. Planning Commission members are paid $500 a month, according to the city.

Interested residents may apply online at www.bentonvillear.com/305/Boards-Commissions. Applications also are available by calling 479-271-3112. The application deadline is June 9. For questions, contact Overstreet at toverstreet@bentonvillear.com or 479-271-3122.



