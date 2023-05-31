BOTTLE SHOTS: Wines to wow dads, grads and everyone else

May and June are almost like mini-Christmases, with the annual need to find gifts for Mother's Day, Father's Day and graduations. While I'm no one's parent and my school days are far behind me, as someone who just enjoys gift giving, I love helping folks pick out bottles of wine for others. Here's a rundown of things I'd like to unwrap and bottles to keep on hand whenever you need a last-minute idea.

Schramsberg Vineyards Brut Rosé, $50

A blend of pinot noir and chardonnay, with fruit grown in California's Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties. The real star here is versatility -- it goes with anything. Delicate salads and barbecue straight off the grill. The key to that is a savory flavor profile and bright, unctuous acidity.

Ridge Vineyards Lytton Springs, $48

I'm already an admitted zinfandel queen, but this zin-based blend from Ridge, California's be-all and end-all producer of the grape, is the wine that will win you over if you're still on the fence about it. Year after year, this wine balances rich and dark fruit with a savoriness that only gets better with age.

Vietti Barolo Castiglione, $50

With its pinot-like light body and cabernet-like tannins, nebbiolo embodies a "float like a butterfly, sting like bee" mentality in the wine world. And best of all? It's incredibly long-lived. The 2017 and 2018 vintages of this wine are readily available and will live well into the 2030s.

Champagne Pol Roger Brut Reserve, $55

Pol Roger is among my favorites of the major Champagne houses, and I try to always keep a few bottles of this in my fridge. Made in equal parts from Champagne's three most prominent grapes -- pinot noir, pinot meunier and chardonnay -- this has all of the toasty, yeasty, briochiness you could want while still having the power and finesse to stand on its own or against any food you could want.

Ken Wright Cellars Eola-Amity Hills Pinot Noir, $48

It's no secret that Oregon is making big waves in the pinot world and Ken Wright is a perfect example of what's possible in the Willamette Valley. Bright cherry and gentle, savory spices abound in this wine from grapes kept cool by gentle breezes from the Pacific. I've recommended it before in the column, and you're sure to see it pop up again.

Chateau La Vieille Cure, Fronsac, $50

The thing about giving Bordeaux is that everyone -- even people who don't know much about wine -- know that the name is synonymous with great wine, especially when it comes to the elegant merlot-dominated wines of the region's Right Bank. I also love to give these wines because they age so elegantly for so long. Stored properly, this will still be drinking well a decade from now or longer. Even if the recipient can't wait that long, it's still delicious in its youth and it carries one of the best labels in all of Bordeaux.

