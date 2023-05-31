Club hears instruction on roses

Delores Kelley presented the program, "Roses," at the monthly meeting of the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club. The meeting was held at the Pursuit Church at White Hall, according to a news release.

Kelley said there are more than 100 species of perennial shrubs in the rose family. Roses are native primarily to the temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere. Many roses are cultivated for their beautiful flowers which range in color from white through various tones of yellow and pink to dark crimson and maroon. The fragrance varies according to variety and to climatic conditions. There are several major classes of garden roses.

The best known and most popular class of rose is the hybrid tea which accounts for the majority of roses grown in greenhouses and gardens and sold in florist shops. Rose care is easier than one may think. Roses should be planted in a sunny location with good drainage. They should be fertilized regularly for impressive flowers and watered evenly to keep the soil moist, according to the presentation.

Prune roses by Presidents Day. Deadhead the roses that have finished blooming to encourage further blooms and improve the appearance of the bush. Kelley stated that roses are possibly one of the oldest flowers. All varieties of roses are edible. The national flower of England is a rose. Each rose color has a different meaning.

Kelley concluded her program by showing a vase filled with roses grown in her garden. Some of the roses had been grafted.

Also during the Heart-N-Hands meeting, members discussed the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council State Meeting which will be June 6-8 at the Wyndham Hotel at North Little Rock.

Brenda Robinson will teach a craft on vase decorating after the Heart-N-Hands EHC June 15 meeting.

New Heart-N-Hands EHC officers for 2023-2025 are: President -- Jody Stout, Vice President --Patsy Brown, Secretary -- Sandy Smith, Treasurer -- Connie Herrin, and Parliamentarian -- Delores Kelley.

Cathy Lewis reminded everyone to bring macaroni and cheese for the Transformation Project at Pursuit Church. Nancy Rosen reminded everyone to bring unscented baby wipes for the Hope of the Delta.

After the meeting, the group ate lunch at the Mongolian Grill.

