PBDD names new board member

Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. recently welcomed Nyeshia Aldridge to its board of directors.

"She will be a wonderful asset to our organization and we look forward to working with her," according to the PBDD newsletter.

Aldridge is the director for public outreach for Emergency Ambulance Services Inc. (EASI).

The former chief executive officer of the Jefferson County Boys & Girls Club, Aldridge was also recently honored as CEO of the year for Boys and Girls Clubs of Arkansas.

At EASI, she is responsible for communicating information to the public or employees, organizing outreach activities, and coordinating events, according to a previous news release.

DHS plans grand opening

The Jefferson County Department of Human Services will hold a grand opening at its new location, 912 S. Poplar St., at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Election board to meet today

Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Election Commission, called a meeting of the Board of Election Commissioners for 6:30 p.m. today at the election commission office. The agenda includes public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker) and approve ballot proofs for the Aug. 8 Pine Bluff School Millage Election.

Participants are asked to park on Second Avenue to allow workers access to the building and parking. Main Street is blocked near the courthouse due to a partial building collapse so participants must approach from Second Avenue, according to a news release.

City sets Juneteenth observance

The city of Pine Bluff's Juneteeth Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The community is invited to attend the event which will include songs, praise dances, story telling, music, dramatic presentations, free food, and informational tables, according to a news release.

The deadline for vendor applications is Fridiay. Details: Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Juneteenth/city coordinator, or (870) 643-2383 or marylddll@yahoo.com, or William Fells of the mayor's office, (870) 730-2004 or wfells@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov.

Boys State elects county officers

Local students were elected by their peers to county office on Monday as part of the 82nd annual session of Arkansas Boys State.

Students build a mock government structure, including eight mock counties each with their own county judge, vice county judge, county sheriff, and justices of the peace, according to a news release.

Elected officers include:

Landon Rhodes of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School was elected as Justice of the Peace for Carvell County;

Kai Lin of Pine Bluff from White Hall High School was elected as Justice of the Peace for Cotton County;

Terence Roberson of Warren from Warren High School was elected as Justice of the Peace for Qualls County;

Maxx McGaha of Warren from Warren High School was elected as Justice of the Peace for Rooks County;

Alexander Walters of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School was elected as County Sheriff for Rooks County;

Evan Bealer of Monticello from Monticello High School was elected as County Sheriff for Womack County. Details: arboysstate.org.

Boys State elect city officers

Southeast Arkansas students were elected by their peers to city office on Monday as part of the 82nd annual session of Arkansas Boys State.

Students build a mock government structure, including 16 mock cities each with their own city council, vice mayor, and mayor, according to a news release.

Elected city officials include:

Reagan Robinson of Dermott from Dermott High School was elected as Mayor for Bush City;

L.J. Hargraves of Dermott from Dermott High School was elected as Mayor for Rorex City;

Tucker Neikirk of White Hall from White Hall High School was elected as a City Councilmember for Kelley City;

K.P. Pickett of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School was elected as a City Councilmember for Bush City;

Ethan Tomboli of White Hall from White Hall High School was elected as a City Councilmember for Kerr City;Reece Barnett of DeWitt from DeWitt High School was elected as a City Councilmember for Lovell City

Joe Moseley of Pine Bluff from White Hall High School was elected as a City Councilmember for Rorex City;

Ulises Hernandez of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School was elected as a City Councilmember for Cabot City;

Chandler Laurent of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School was elected as a City Councilmember for Cabot City;

Matthew Luster of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School was elected as a City Councilmember for Partee City. Details: arboysstate.org.