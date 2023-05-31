Sections
Gunfire in LR kills 1, hurts another

by Ainsley Platt | Today at 3:41 a.m.

One person was killed and another individual injured after both were shot at a Little Rock apartment complex on Monday night, police said Tuesday.

According to tweet by the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 9600 W 36th St., the address for Fair Oaks Apartments, just before midnight and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died after being transported to a hospital.

Police later learned of a second person who arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Information on the victims' identities wasn't available on Tuesday, and a police spokesperson didn't have information on the condition of injured victim.

Print Headline: Gunfire in LR kills 1, hurts another

