Homeless man held in stabbing School encounter leads to arrest

Homeless man held in stabbing

Little Rock police on Monday evening arrested a man they say stabbed a homeless man several times, according to police reports.

Officers responded to the area of 8720 Stanton Road just before 5 p.m. and made contact with a man who had multiple stab wounds, according to a police report. The report lists the victim as a homeless resident of Little Rock.

The victim said that the man who stabbed him was with another man who goes by the street name "What the Hell." Police said they located "What the Hell," who told them Mario Velasquez, 41, of Little Rock, stabbed the victim. The police report lists a Little Rock address as Velasquez's residence, but an arrest report lists him as homeless.

Police arrested Velasquez near 8318 Doyle Springs Road around 7 p.m. He faces a felony first-degree battery charge and was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday evening in lieu of $150,000 bond, according to the jail's online inmate roster.

School encounter leads to arrest

North Little Rock police on Tuesday morning arrested a woman who they say was abusive toward North Little Rock High School staff while dropping a student off, shoving them and threatening to stab a security guard, according to an arrest report.

Whitney Lewis, 36, of North Little Rock was dropping off a student around 9 a.m. when police said she started acting disorderly toward staff and shoved an assistant principal who asked her to leave the school.

When a security guard intervened and asked Lewis to leave, she said she would stab the guard, at which point she was arrested, police said.

Lewis faces a felony terroristic threatening charge and a misdemeanor count of second-degree assault. She was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday evening with no bail listed, the jail's online inmate roster showed.