House to vote on debt limit deal today

WASHINGTON -- Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked furiously Tuesday to sell fellow Republicans on the debt ceiling and budget deal he negotiated with President Joe Biden and win approval in time to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default.

Leaders of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus lambasted the compromise as falling well short of the spending cuts they demand, and they vowed to try to halt passage by Congress. A much larger conservative faction, the Republican Study Committee, declined to take a position. Even rank-and-file centrist conservatives were not sure, leaving McCarthy desperately hunting for votes.

The House Rules Committee voted 7-6 Tuesday to advance a bill dealing with the federal debt ceiling to the full House, with two Republicans joining Democrats to oppose.

The full House is expected to vote today.

With tough days ahead, the speaker went into overtime, assembling lawmakers for pizza in closed meetings Tuesday evening at the Capitol, after publicly urging skeptical GOP colleagues to "look at where the victories are." Earlier, he said on "Fox and Friends" that "There's nothing in the bill for" Democrats -- hardly a helpful statement for Biden.

In one late development, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the spending restrictions in the package would reduce deficits by $1.5 trillion over the decade, a top goal for the Republicans trying to curb the debt load. But in a surprise that could further erode Republican support, the GOP's drive to impose work requirements on older Americans receiving food stamps ends up boosting spending by $2.1 billion over the time period.

That's because the final deal exempted veterans and homeless people, expanding the food stamp rolls by some 78,000 people monthly, the agency said.

McCarthy brushed past questions about the mounting opposition, saying "everybody is elected" to have their own vote.

Roughly 30 GOP lawmakers had vowed to vote against the bill, which must clear the Senate and become law before Monday -- the day the government would default on its debt without an extended borrowing cap.

"This is a career-defining vote for every Republican," Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., said at the news conference. "Many more need to emerge [in opposition] if there is any path to salvaging what we began as a unified conference. ... We're prepared to stand up and take the slings and the arrows."

McCarthy also waved off rumblings that far-right members of his conference would move to vacate him as speaker.

On Tuesday, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., did not rule out that option and said he had "concerns" about McCarthy, who won the speakership in January after 15 rounds of voting and multiple concessions.

"I do think that there has to be some kind of acknowledgment that this has not been best for the country, not been best for the Republicans, not been best for our body," Biggs said. During the Freedom Caucus news conference, Bishop alone raised his hand when lawmakers were asked if they supported a motion to vacate.

Quick approval by the House and Senate would ensure government checks will continue to go out to Social Security recipients, veterans and others, and prevent financial upheaval worldwide by allowing Treasury to keep paying U.S. debts.

The deal as detailed in the 99-page bill would restrict spending over the next two years, but it includes environmental policy changes and expanded work requirements for some older food aid recipients that Democrats strongly oppose.

Biden was speaking directly to lawmakers, making more than 100 one-on-one calls, the White House said. Top administration officials are heading to Capitol Hill to brief Democrats privately ahead of today's planned vote.

COUNTING ON THE CENTER

With few lawmakers expected to be fully satisfied, Biden and McCarthy are counting on pulling majority support from the political center, a rarity in divided Washington, to prevent a federal default. Some 218 votes are needed for passage in the 435-member House.

One sign of the discontent emerged from the typically partisan House Rules Committee that voted to advance the bill to the full House, with two Republicans joining Democrats to oppose.

"Our expectation is that House Republicans will keep their promise and deliver at least 150 votes, as it relates to an agreement that they themselves negotiated with the White House," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said.

Still, Jeffries said the Democrats would do their part to avoid failure.

McCarthy could expect no help from the far right.

"This deal fails, fails completely, and that's why these members and others will be absolutely opposed to the deal," Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, said, flanked by others outside the Capitol. "We will do everything in our power to stop it."

Ominously, the conservatives warned of potentially trying to oust McCarthy over the compromise.

"Not one Republican should vote for this bill," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, said Tuesday at a news conference outside the Capitol. "We will continue to fight it today, tomorrow, and no matter what happens, there's going to be a reckoning about what just occurred unless we stop this bill by tomorrow."

Despite the late-night meeting at the Capitol, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said after the "healthy debate" she was still a no.

Liberal Democrats decried the new work requirements for older Americans, those 50-54, in the food aid program. And some Democratic lawmakers were leading an effort against a surprise provision to greenlight a controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline natural gas project through Appalachia.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said she appreciated that Biden was able to minimize the "extreme demands" Republicans made on spending, but she raised serious concerns about the food stamps and other environmental policy changes.

She also had this warning for McCarthy: "He got us here and it's on him to deliver the votes."

Wall Street was taking a wait-and-see approach. Stock prices were mixed in Tuesday's trading. U.S. markets had been closed when the deal was struck over the weekend.

A TRADE-OFF

Overall, the package is a trade-off that would impose some federal spending reductions for the next two years along with a suspension of the debt limit into January 2025, pushing the volatile political issue past the next presidential election. Raising the debt limit, now $31.4 trillion, would allow Treasury to continue borrowing to pay the nation's already incurred bills.

All told, it would hold spending essentially flat for the coming year, while allowing increases for military and veterans accounts. It would cap growth at 1% for 2025.

Policy issues were raising the most objections.

Questions were also being raised about the unexpected provision that essentially would give congressional approval to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a natural gas project important to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that many Democrats and others oppose as unhelpful in fighting climate change.

The top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona, said including the pipeline provision was "disturbing and profoundly disappointing." But Manchin Tuesday touted the pipeline project as something "we know we need."

The House aims to vote today and send the bill to the Senate, where Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are working for passage by week's end.

Schumer called the bill a "sensible compromise." McConnell, R-Ky., said McCarthy "deserves our thanks."

"We're sorting through all of it, but I'm glad Speaker McCarthy made some headway," said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Senators, who have remained largely on the sidelines during much of the negotiations between the president and the House speaker, began inserting themselves more forcefully into the debate.

"Conservatives have been sold out once again!" Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., declared on Twitter.

Some senators are insisting on amendments to reshape the package from both the left and right flanks. That could require time-consuming debates that delay final approval of the deal.

For one, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia planned to file an amendment to remove the pipeline provision. But making any changes to the package at this stage seemed unlikely with so little time to spare.

"I think Speaker McCarthy did a great job," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said, expressing her support for the West Virginia energy project included in the bill. "These are wins."

Congress and the White House are racing to meet the Monday deadline now less than a week away. That's when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. would run short of cash and face an unprecedented debt default without action.

A default would almost certainly harm the U.S. economy and spill around the globe, as the world's reliance on the stability of the American dollar and the country's leadership fell into question.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking, Stephen Groves, Aamer Madhani, Seung Min Kim, Farnoush Amiri, Darlene Superville and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press, by Carl Hulse and Catie Edmondson of The New York Times and by Rachel Siegel, Marianna Sotomayor, Amy B. Wang, Paul Kane, Marianne LeVine and Camila DeChalus of The Washington Post.