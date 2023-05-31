How can Walker Park improve? Fayetteville parks and recreation is asking residents

FAYETTEVILLE -- Walker Park could gain pickleball courts, a dog park, an expanded skate park and a restored creek if residents make their voices heard.

The city's Department of Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs is asking residents for feedback on two plan concepts for the park. A survey on the city's Speak Up webpage will be open until June 17.

The first concept proposes adding a community building and constructing a treehouse adventure zone. The second offers a bouldering area, restaurant, equipment rentals and pickleball.

Both plans include dog parks, lounge areas, skate park additions, rearranged disc golf holes and more walking paths, but they differ in their placement.

Ted Jack, park planning superintendent, said the questionnaire is priority-driven to find out what aspects are most important to the community.

"You can't put everything in one park," Jack said. "Some stuff will have to go in other parks. This will help us determine the best menu of things to put in this park."

Jack said Mount Kessler added eight baseball fields, so the fields at Walker Park can be multi-use. The flexibility will help planners turn the 73-acre space into a "vibrant park "

Initial survey results from almost 400 residents in March show demand for an upgraded playground, ecological restoration of Spout Spring Creek and a treetop adventure zone.

City Council member Sonia Harvey said she wants the park to have elements such as the bouldering area and stages that don't normally exist in other parks. Her main concerns are whether the center of the park will be a dog park or performance area and how to address the increasing population of people without homes who frequent the park.

"We're trying to figure out how to live with the unsheltered population and what the park will look like to consider these individuals, but also make it a place for families," Harvey said.

Jacob Drumm rides a scooter Friday, May 26, 2023, at the now nearly 20-year-old Grinders Skate Park in Walker Park in Fayetteville. The city is seeking input for improvements and additions to the park as it creates a master plan for planned renovations. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Chuck Mayfield of Indianapolis practices serving a pickleball Friday, May 26, 2023, before a game with friends in Walker Park in Fayetteville. The city is seeking input for improvements and additions to the park as it creates a master plan for planned renovations. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Basketball goals stand Friday, May 26, 2023, in Walker Park in Fayetteville. The city is seeking input for improvements and additions to the park as it creates a master plan for planned renovations. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Visit https://bit.ly/WalkerParkSurvey to complete the survey.



