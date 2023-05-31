Matt Crolla of Manchester, England, among the winners of a race in which contestants chase a 7-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a near-vertical hill, told reporters, "I don't think you can train for it, can you? It's just being an idiot."

Naomi Peña Villasano, a Colorado student barred from wearing a sash representing the flags of Mexico and the U.S. to her high school graduation, did so anyway by partially covering it with another sash, and said, "Always stand up for what you believe in."

Tony Holford of Providence, R.I., was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing and failure to stop after Maine State Police say he led them on a highway chase to the Canadian border in a truck with a sign indicating there was an explosive device on board.

Hanno Berger, a former German tax official who became an adviser to banks, funds and investors, was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison for tax evasion and must surrender $1.2 million as he appeals his conviction in another tax case in which he got eight years.

Stefan Loidl of the Austrian police said evidence points to a 75-year-old man's cigarette as the cause of a blaze that broke out overnight at a hospital in Moedling, killing him and two other elderly patients.

Popi Tsananidou of Greece's main opposition party cited "an arrogant abdication of responsibility of the ... government" in a political spat after the Education Ministry was hit with a cyberattack that caused outages and left high school students waiting hours for their exams.

Michael Lewis of Jackson, Miss., was recaptured about 6 miles away just hours after escaping through an air duct in the rec room ceiling at the Raymond jail, which is under federal scrutiny for poor security and management, with a second inmate still on the run.

Jason Lyle Conrad, a jail inmate in Summit County, Ohio, managed to escape on the way to the hospital for a doctor's appointment despite being encumbered by handcuffs and a medical boot.

Juliet Pratt, a bus driver for the Upper Darby School District in Pennsylvania, was charged with false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child after prosecutors say she duct-taped a 10-year-old student's ankles and chest even though he was buckled into his seat.