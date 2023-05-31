Judge denies Bigo Barnett’s prison delay request

A Gravette man sentenced to 4½ years for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot won't get three months to prepare for prison, a federal judge in the District of Columbia ruled on Tuesday.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 63, has had ample time since his conviction in January to prepare for his incarceration and "presents no compelling reasons to justify additional delay," according to an order from U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper.





The judge is allowing Barnett to self-report to prison, but Barnett wanted to put off his prison report date to Aug. 22 at the earliest.

That would give him time "to liquidate personal property and try to earn some extra income" to help his significant other, who is disabled, Barnett's attorney, Jonathan Gross, wrote in a motion filed a few hours after Cooper sentenced Barnett on May 24 in a Washington courtroom.

"Additionally, he needs to do repairs to her home to make sure everything is in working order and other miscellaneous projects that will be unduly burdensome on her as she is not in a financial position to hire someone to do these projects," Gross wrote.

Cooper also denied Barnett's request for a recommendation to the Bureau of Prisons that he be incarcerated in a minimum-security prison farther than 500 miles from Gravette.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, there are no minimum-security federal prisons within 500 miles of Gravette.

A Pretrial Services representative told Barnett that the Bureau of Prisons doesn't usually support a placement recommendation that is over 500 miles away from the defendant's residence, according to Gross' motion.

All three of Barnett's requested prisons are farther than that from Gravette. His first choice was the federal prison in Yankton, S.D., followed by the prisons in Pensacola, Fla., and Montgomery, Ala.

"Because of his age, Mr. Barnett is seeking a minimum security prison camp with no violent offenders and with work and psychological programs," wrote Gross, who noted during the sentencing hearing that the Yankton prison has a dog-training program.

But prison placement is not in the court's court, Cooper wrote.

"Determinations regarding security-level placements lie in the sound discretion of BOP based on its internal criteria," he wrote in Tuesday's order. "The Court generally plays no role in those determinations."

After a two-week trial in January, a jury found Barnett guilty of all eight charges -- four felonies and four misdemeanors. He faced enhanced charges for taking a dangerous weapon, a stun gun, into the Capitol.

While there, he posed for photographs with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite, then interfered with a police officer in the Capitol Rotunda.

In the sentencing hearing on May 24, Barnett said he will appeal his conviction.



