Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kickoff times set for Razorbacks' first 3 football games

by Matt Jones | Today at 1:09 p.m.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman paces the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pine Bluff, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE — Start times have been set for Arkansas’ first three football games of the 2023 season.

The Razorbacks’ first two games against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 and Kent State on Sept. 9 will kick off at 3 p.m. The Western Carolina game will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, and the Kent State game will be played at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on SEC Network. 

Arkansas’ Sept. 16 game against BYU in Fayetteville will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. 

The Razorbacks have four game times known for the 2023 season. They will host Missouri on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. on CBS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT