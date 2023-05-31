Kickoff times set for Razorbacks' first 3 football games

FAYETTEVILLE — Start times have been set for Arkansas’ first three football games of the 2023 season.

The Razorbacks’ first two games against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 and Kent State on Sept. 9 will kick off at 3 p.m. The Western Carolina game will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, and the Kent State game will be played at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on SEC Network.

Arkansas’ Sept. 16 game against BYU in Fayetteville will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Razorbacks have four game times known for the 2023 season. They will host Missouri on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. on CBS.