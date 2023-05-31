Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas law enforcement making effort to better serve citizens with mental illness

by Remington Miller | Today at 3:14 p.m.
Dr. Buster Lackey leads a crisis intervention training on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the North Little Rock Justice Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Remington Miller)

Several Central Arkansas law enforcement agencies have implemented officer training to improve interactions with people diagnosed with mental illness in an effort to build better relationships with mental health workers and better serve Arkansans.

In Arkansas, 457,000 adults have a mental health condition, according to a handout from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), citing data available in February of 2021. 

A 40-hour crisis intervention team (CIT) training session was hosted last week at the North Little Rock Justice Center by Dr. Buster Lackey, the executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Arkansas, and other speakers. 

Officers,

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT