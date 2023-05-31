Arkansas law enforcement making effort to better serve citizens with mental illness

Several Central Arkansas law enforcement agencies have implemented officer training to improve interactions with people diagnosed with mental illness in an effort to build better relationships with mental health workers and better serve Arkansans.

In Arkansas, 457,000 adults have a mental health condition, according to a handout from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), citing data available in February of 2021.

A 40-hour crisis intervention team (CIT) training session was hosted last week at the North Little Rock Justice Center by Dr. Buster Lackey, the executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Arkansas, and other speakers.

Officers,