Lonoke police investigating possible attempted kidnapping

The Lonoke Police Department is investigating a possible attempted kidnapping, a Facebook post from the department said Tuesday.

Chief Matthew Edwards said the department is investigating an allegation of an attempted kidnapping involving two minor children between the ages of 5 and 6.

“The children are safe. They are with their parents/guardians, who they're supposed to be with,” Edwards said Tuesday morning, “And we are investigating the incident, but information is limited as of right now.”

Edwards said the police received a report about the incident around 5 or 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The location of the incident was not immediately released.

“At this time, based on the results of that investigation, we do not perceive any active or immediate threat to the community,” the post said just before 10:30 p.m. “As always, we encourage parents to be vigilant and observant when they have their children in public.”

Edwards said the Facebook post was made in response to commentary from users on social media about the incident.

“You know how the Facebook information train can be, and we wanted to assure the public that we were aware of the incident and were already investigating,” Edwards said.

Police said that anyone noticing suspicious activity could contact the department by calling (501) 676-6953.