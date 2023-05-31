Lyon College hires Texas A&M dean emerita as veterinary school's founding dean

Lyon College moved another step closer to opening its veterinary school Wednesday, announcing Dr. Eleanor M. Green as the founding dean.

Green will begin her duties July 1 and lead the college’s request for accreditation by the American Veterinary Medical Association's Council on Education.

A professor emerita and dean emerita of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M University, Green is “an innovative thinker with an impressive array of experiences in veterinary education, scholarship, and policy,” Lyon President Melissa Taverner said in a news release from the college. “Her professional connections to a wide variety of fields in the veterinary industry will be critically important as we construct an integrated experience-based curriculum to deliver the foundational training and preparation needed by practitioners in the 21st century.”

“After devoting most of my career to veterinary education and academic administration, I am humbled and excited to be named founding dean for the Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine,” Green said in the news release. “Lyon College is entering veterinary education at a time of profound need, challenge, and opportunity.”

“It is an exciting time to contribute to the advancement of veterinary education and healthcare in a world that benefits so much from its animals and the people who care for them,” Green added. “The opportunity to shape a novel program from scratch is irresistible.”

Currently, Green is senior adviser/consultant for Animal Policy Group and vice president of Iron Horse Consulting & Iron Horse Farm, LLC, serves on the advisory board of Mars Veterinary Health and on the boards of directors of VetGuardian, Brief Media, PetDesk, Veterinary Innovation Council, and Lead Changes, and is a member of the board of directors for the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum, according to the college.

She also is a diplomat of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, Large Animal Internal Medicine, and a diplomat of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners (ABVP), certified in Equine Practice.