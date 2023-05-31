Michigan prospect looking to visit Enos and Hogs

Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos, a Michigan native, went back to his home state to extended an offer to class of 2026 athlete Marcello Vitti.

Vitti, 5-11 and 175 pounds, of Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child received an offer from Enos on May 11. He has other offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland, West Virginia and others.

He has added offers from Tennessee and Kansas since his offer from the Razorbacks,

“Receiving an offer from Coach Enos means a lot because he has coached in many of the best programs in the country,” Vitti said. “I love his personality. I could see myself playing for him. I know I’m from Michigan but I grew up in Florida, so I am comfortable playing out of state. I have attended five schools since elementary school, so I am comfortable with a change in scenery.”

Vitti made All-Metro Detroit second team after recording 64 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles on defense. He rushed for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns on 94 carries, caught 9 passes for 163 yards. He also returned 11 kickoffs for 330 yards.

He said he plans to visit Fayetteville this summer.

“Coach Enos was one of the first college coaches to see my talent and ability, so I have a loyalty to him already,” Vitti said. “It meant a lot that Arkansas is an SEC school. I want to play at the best program where there is a real relationship between me and the coaches. I want coaches to prepare me for the NFL. Coach Enos said he sees me playing offense or defense at the next level.”

Divine Child coach Gary Laney said Vitti’s work ethic is at an elite level.

"I get asked frequently what is was like to coach current Detroit Lion Aidan Hutchinson, who also attended our high school,” Laney said. “When asked, I speak to the uncanny work ethic that Aidan had. Marcello not only matches that work ethic, but quite possibly works even harder. Marcello's talent, matched with his work ethic, hasn't gone unnoticed by coaches from throughout the country, including the SEC.

“Marcello and his family are excited to visit campus this summer and continue to build a relationship with Coach Enos, Coach [Sam] Pittman and the rest of the staff."



