Minnesota legalizes recreational cannabis

ST. PAUL, Minnesota -- Surrounded by dozens of cheering people in green clothes, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the substance for adults.

"This has been a long journey with a lot of folks involved," Walz said.

Among them was one of the first governors in the U.S. to openly support marijuana legalization.

"Personally, it's very wonderful to see a dream of yours over 20 years ago finally happen today and I'm still alive to see it," said Jesse Ventura, Minnesota's governor from 1999-2003.

Under the new law, cannabis will be legal by Aug. 1 to possess, use and grow at home. Possession of cannabis flower will be limited to 2 pounds at home and 2 ounces in public. Other possession caps include 0.02 ounces of THC in gummies and other edibles and 0.28 ounces of cannabis concentrate.

Retail sales at dispensaries will probably be at least a year away. Once licensed, stores will charge sales tax plus a 10% cannabis tax.

Minnesotans who have been convicted of misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor possession will also get their records automatically expunged. However, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has estimated it will take until August of next year to process all cases. Others with more serious convictions, such as those with possession offenses that exceeded even the new limits, may also be able to apply for reduced sentences.

Expunging criminal records of those charged with marijuana-related offenses is one of the most important pieces of the legislation, Democratic Sen. Lindsey Port, of Burnsville, said at the ceremony. It ensures "that we are undoing some of the harm that we have done as a state through the prohibition of cannabis," she said.

Supporters of the legislation have said it will improve public health and safety and further social justice, while opponents have said health and safety will worsen. Supporters have largely been Democrats, and opponents have largely been Republicans this session.

Walz has long been a supporter of legalizing recreational marijuana for adults. In 2021, the Democratic-controlled House passed a legalization bill with several Republicans voting yes, but the GOP-controlled Senate never gave it a vote.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, middle, signs a bill to legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making Minnesota the 23rd state to do so, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura stands in background second from left. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



FILE - Marijuana plants grow at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse on May 5, 2015, in Otsego, Minn. Senators in Minnesota passed a bill Saturday, May 20, 2023, that would legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making it the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis. The measure has already been approved by the House and now goes to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who has pledged to sign it into law. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)



Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, middle, speaks to the media before the bill signing by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making Minnesota the 23rd state to do so, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, left, shakes hands with Minnesota State Representative Zack Stephenson before the bill signing by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making Minnesota the 23rd state to do so, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, seated at right, signs a bill to legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making Minnesota the 23rd state to do so, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

