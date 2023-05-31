Martin Scorsese has another film about Jesus in the works, he reportedly revealed during a visit to the Vatican. The director met with Pope Francis over the weekend before going to the Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination conference in Rome, according to Variety. "I have responded to the pope's appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus," Scorsese said at the conference, according to Variety. "And I'm about to start making it." Scorsese, 80, previously directed 1988's "The Last Temptation of Christ," starring Willem Dafoe as Jesus. He also co-wrote and directed 2016's "Silence" starring Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver as Jesuit priests. The filmmaker did not release plot details for his new movie. Earlier this month, Scorsese premiered his latest film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," to a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. The 1920s-set movie, starring longtime Scorsese collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, centers on the Osage Nation murders in Oklahoma. It's scheduled to arrive in theaters and on Apple TV+ in October. Scorsese, a 14-time Oscar nominee, won best director in 2007 for "The Departed" and is also known for "Goodfellas," "Gangs of New York," "Raging Bull" and "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Edward James Olmos recently revealed on a podcast that he is cancer-free after the disease "attacked" his throat. On an episode of "Mando & Friends," the "Selena" and "Miami Vice" actor shared news of his illness for the first time. Olmos said he stopped treatment in December and has recovered after "months and months" of radiation and chemotherapy. "A lot of my friends have passed because of this," the Oscar nominee told podcast host and radio DJ Mando Fresko. "It's a very strong disease. Cancer is, period, but in the throat it's really difficult ... One of the things that I did -- which I was very thankful for -- was that I was conditioned to fight this. I was in good condition." Olmos said doctors told him they didn't know what his voice would sound like once they "burned ... out" his lymph nodes with radiation. The "Stand and Deliver" star was also put on a diet of 2,500 calories a day. Because he was having trouble swallowing, doctors recommended that he ingest food through a tube, but he refused. "That was so hard. I mean, oh my God," he said. "It was an experience that changed me. It told me the understanding of how wonderful this life is." Olmos lost 55 pounds and a lot of muscle. Over the past four months, he's been "coming back slowly" to full strength, he said, by rowing, lifting weights and swimming at least a mile a day. "There were times in the months that I was undergoing the treatments that the body gives up," Olmos said. "I've been through some experiences that have gotten me close to death, but that was really close."