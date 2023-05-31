Naturals lose ninth straight game

SPRINGDALE -- Corpus Christi downed Northwest Arkansas 5-1 to earn their third straight win and send the Naturals to their ninth consecutive loss in front of a crowd of 2,219 on Tuesday at Arvest Ballpark.

Lead-off hitter Kenedy Corona gave Corpus Christi an early lead by hitting a three-run home run in the top of the third. J.C. Correa and C.J. Stubbs started the inning with back-to-back singles ahead of Corona's seventh homer of the season off Naturals starter Noah Cameron (0-1).

The Naturals loaded the bases in the bottom of the third, but outfielder Greyson Jenista, who was making his Naturals debut, struck out swinging to end the inning.

The Hooks added a run in the fourth as Corona stole second, but came all the way around to score on an throwing error by catcher Luca Tresh to push the lead to 4-0.

Northwest Arkansas got on the board in the bottom of the fifth as Tyler Tolbert led off with a double and scored on a single by Jorge Bonifacio to get within 4-1.

The Hooks got a run in the sixth as Zach Dezenzo was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Shay Whitcomb's groundout.

Tolbert went 2 for 3 for Northwest Arkansas, while Stubbs went 2 for 3 and score a run. Corona had only one hit, but scored twice and drove in three for the Hooks.

Cameron pitched seven scoreless innings in his Class AA debut last week. But he allowed 3 runs on 4 hits over 4 innings and took the loss against Corpus Christi. Spencer Arrighetti (5-2) picked up the win in relief. He allowed a run on 2 hits over 5 innings, while striking out 12 and walking 1.

NATURALLY SPEAKING: There were several Northwest Arkansas roster moves Tuesday. Naturals pitcher Andrew McInvale was placed on the seven-day injured list. Pitchers Adrian Alcantara and Ronald Medrano were both transferred to High-A Quad Cities. Pitcher Brett de Geus was transferred to Northwest Arkansas.