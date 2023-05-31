Walmart investors

to meet online today

Walmart Inc.'s shareholders will hold their annual business meeting today in a live audio webcast starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Bentonville-based retailer opted for the fourth year in a row to hold the meeting virtually. Traditionally, it was held in Northwest Arkansas.

Today's meeting is for shareholders to vote on formal business and proxy proposals.

Shareholders of record as of April 6 are eligible to vote. They may attend the meeting and cast their votes online using instructions provided in Walmart's annual proxy statement.

The public may listen to the meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company's website. A transcript of the event will also be made available at the same location.

Shareholders will vote on 11 board nominees; three company proposals such as a resolution approving Walmart's executive officers' compensation; and eight shareholder proposals, all of which the company recommends voting against.

Walmart's shares fell 39 cents, or 0.27%, to close Tuesday at $146.03 on the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares have ranged from $117.90 to $154.64 in the past year.

-- Serenah McKay

Dallas-area home

prices slip in March

After more than a decade of steady year-over-year growth and unprecedented appreciation following the start of the pandemic, Dallas-Fort Worth home prices finally declined this year after a rapid rise in mortgage rates.

The region's home prices fell 1.5% in March from a year before, the first year-over-year decline in the metro area since February 2012, according to the latest reading of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index released Tuesday.

Dallas-area prices have fallen 7.5% since their peak last June but increased slightly from February to March.

The Case-Shiller index is a three-month moving average that compares sales-price changes of specific properties over time. While it is a couple of months behind current market conditions, the index's price estimate is considered more accurate than home sales data from agents, which can be influenced by the type of properties that are selling each month.

The median price of a single-family home in Dallas-Fort Worth declined 5% year over year in April to $404,450, according to the latest report using data from Realtor associations, which also showed transactions were down 8% from a year before with 7,429 sales.

-- The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Flat day on markets

puts index at 757.10

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 757.10, down 0.79.

America's Car-Mart shares rose 4% to lead the index.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.