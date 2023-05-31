North Little Rock police investigating fatal accident involving a pedestrian

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday, a news release from the department said.

Police responded to the intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Osage Drive in response to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle and found a dead man in the middle of the roadway, the release said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, pending notification of the next-of-kin.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m., the vehicle involved was headed north on JFK Boulevard, the release said.

“The driver remained on scene and has been interviewed by NLRPD Detectives. No charges have been filed at this time,” the release said.

The identity of the driver or information about the vehicle was not immediately released.

All lanes of traffic in the area had been closed to drivers and pedestrians while detectives investigated the crash, a Facebook post from the North Little Rock police said just before 9:30 p.m. The roads were reopened just after 10:21 p.m.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the crash contact the department’s tip line by calling (501) 680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams by calling (501) 771-7167.

The investigation is ongoing.