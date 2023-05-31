MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR suspends Elliott

NASCAR suspended Chase Elliott for one race Tuesday, less than a day after the five-time most popular driver and former Cup champion deliberately wrecked Denny Hamlin in the Coca-Cola 600. Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement it will not appeal the suspension and Corey Lajoie will replace Elliott this weekend at Gateway, outside of St. Louis. Elliott denied deliberately crashing Hamlin with a dangerous left hook into Hamlin's car during the rain-rescheduled race Monday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hamlin countered with simulated data he posted on social media after the crash, then double-downed on calls for Elliott to be suspended on his Tuesday podcast. Hamlin owns the car driven by Bubba Wallace, who was suspended one race last year for deliberately hooking Kyle Larson in a race in Las Vegas. The move is considered one of the most dangerous in NASCAR. "It was an intentional act by Chase in our opinion in our view after reviewing all of the available resources," said NASCAR senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer on Sirius NASCAR Radio. Hamlin said he was so furious after the wreck he wanted to fight Elliott, claiming his counterpart had a "tantrum" on the track and "shouldn't be racing next week.."

HOCKEY

Capitals hire coach

The Washington Capitals have hired Spencer Carbery as their next coach, bringing back a favorite of the organization to fill the job he was envisioned to get years ago. The team announced the move Tuesday, bringing Carbery back into the fold after he spent the past two seasons as an assistant for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Before that, Carbery was considered the heir apparent to veteran Capitals coach Peter Laviolette because of his time with Washington's top minor league affiliate. Carbery coached the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears for three seasons from 2018-21 before getting his first NHL job on Sheldon Keefe's staff with Toronto.

Predators fire Hynes

The Nashville Predators fired Coach John Hynes on Tuesday, more than six weeks after missing the NHL playoffs. Incoming General Manager Barry Trotz announced his decision hours after reports emerged that Hynes had been informed he was out and Andrew Brunette was expected to be hired to replace him as coach. The team announced only the dismissals of Hynes and assistant Dan Lambert. Hynes is out 3 1/2 years since becoming a midseason replacement when David Poile fired Peter Laviolette in January 2020. Nashville lost in the qualifying round of the expanded playoffs later that year and was knocked out in the first round in 2021 and 2022, the latter of which was the first time the team was swept in 15 postseason appearances.

FOOTBALL

UCLA assistant dies

Bill McGovern, who was an assistant coach for 39 years in the college ranks and in the NFL, has died. He was 60. UCLA announced McGovern died on Tuesday due to cancer. The family informed the school of his death. McGovern was the Bruins' defensive coordinator last year but missed most of the second half of the season due to health issues. McGovern was an assistant mostly in college, including 13 seasons at Boston College (2000-12) where he was the linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator for four seasons. He also coached at Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Massachusetts, Holy Cross and Penn. In the NFL, he had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

SOCCER

U.S. reaches U20 quarters

The United States reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in convincing fashion without conceding again after beating New Zealand 4-0 on Tuesday at Mendoza, Argentina. The Americans dominated the round-of-16 match to advance to the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive U20 World Cup. After a 14th-minute goal from Owen Wolff, son of former U.S. international and Austin MLS Coach Josh Wolff, the U.S. didn't score again until the 61st minute by Cade Cowell. Justin Che and second-half substitute Rokas Pukstas added goals. The U.S. is the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament, and will next face either Gambia or Uruguay on Sunday. Later Tuesday, Israel produced a late winner to beat Asian champion Uzbekistan. Anan Khalaili scored from close range with virtually the last kick of the match.

National coach quits

Anthony Hudson quit as interim head coach of the U.S. men's national team Tuesday, just two weeks before he was to lead the Americans in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. He was replaced by B.J. Callaghan, another holdover from former coach Gregg Berhalter's staff. Hudson's departure was announced just six days after the U.S. Soccer Federation said he was remaining as coach of the Americans through the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer. The USSF said Hudson was taking a job with a club but did not identify the team or the role. The USSF said the decision to elevate Callaghan, 41, was made by Matt Crocker, who is leaving relegated Southampton to become USSF sporting director on Aug. 2. Crocker is leading the search for a permanent coach to guide the team through the 2026 World Cup, which the Americans will co-host.

BASKETBALL

Warriors GM to step down

Bob Myers is departing as president and general manager of the Golden State Warriors after building a championship team that captured four titles in an eight-year span and reached five straight NBA Finals from 2015-19. One of the most successful GMs over the past decade in any sport, Myers' contract was set to expire in late June and there has been speculation for months about his future, given the sides had yet to reach agreement on an extension or a new deal. A team spokesman confirmed the departure Tuesday. Myers was promoted to GM in 2012 and constructed the roster that won the 2015 championship for the franchise's first title in 40 years. He later signed eventual two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who played for Golden State from 2016-19 and helped the Warriors win repeat championships in 2017-18.