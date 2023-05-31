Office furniture shop reborn as online school’s new home

Head of School Amy Johnson uses "unique," "funky" and "fluid" to describe the expansive new headquarters for the Arkansas Virtual Academy in downtown Little Rock.

Johnson also has labels -- some unconventional -- for the different spaces in what used to be the Today's Office furniture store at 717 W. Seventh St. Those spaces include the testing room with the angled wall and windows, the EAST Lab space, a long room with theater seating for 75, the "fun room" and "the not-so-scary-warehouse room."

"We fell in love with this building when we first toured it because it has a lot of unique characteristics," said Johnson who is in her fifth year as chief executive of the school that now serves -- mostly online -- about 4,100 kindergarten through 12th-grade students from all 75 of the state's counties. The school has a state-set enrollment cap of 5,500.

The 20-year-old public, virtual academy marked a new chapter in its development with the $1.5 million purchase of the former showroom and warehouse from Haybar Properties LLC.

School leaders are now on the verge of completing more than $4.2 million in renovations for much of the building. The work has included additional bathrooms, re-wiring, an elevator installation, new heating and air conditioning, new windows, roof work, a fire suppression system and conversion of a warehouse/loading dock into a high-ceiling multipurpose activity room.

The building space is technically two stories with a split level or mezzanine off the main floor that creates an overall three-story vibe. The site will enable the charter school to bring its 160-member faculty together at a central location for professional development. The school can also bring in some students for face-to-face meetings with teachers, for testing and for hands-on projects -- and even for the school's prom.

The new space in its entirety is about 48,000 square feet, better than eight times larger than the current 5,600-square-feet academy headquarters in Little Rock's Union Station.

"We rented locations all around the city," Johnson said about sites needed for almost monthly faculty meetings. "We have been everywhere from small ballrooms in hotels all the way to multiple ballrooms. It becomes really difficult to find spaces that have large rooms plus breakout spaces for all the different team meetings."

Right from the start, the new headquarters was intended to be a draw for students and their families, particularly those in central Arkansas, Johnson said. The statewide online school, where students do most of their work from their homes, will continue to use regional meeting, activity and testing sites.

"I got to walk the building with John Greer, [of WER Architects/Planner]," Johnson recalled about planning for the school's home quarters. "And I said 'Don't start thinking about where to put walls because we don't want it to feel like a school.'

"So many of our students come to us with varying experiences in brick-and-mortar schools," Johnson continued. "Some had very good experiences and some didn't. Some have a lot of anxiety. They had negative experiences. We wanted a place that would be very fun and open, and a place where students would feel very comfortable to engage with each other and with the staff. It was very important to us not to have a lot of cinder blocks and what might feel like a typical school."

The virtual academy typically leases as many as 23 places around the state for administering on-site student tests such as the ACT Aspire exams, college entrance exams, and tests for special education students and for students who speak English as a second language. That number of leased sites will be reduced as the result of the new headquarters in Little Rock and a new law that allows full-time virtual school students in grades three through 11 to take the state-required year-end tests virtually.

The online school is drawing money for the purchase and renovation from the $7.9 million it is receiving in special federal covid-19 relief funding, Johnson said. She called the one-time money a blessing to an organization that is ineligible for state facilities money.

"We had to find a building that fit, that has room for us to grow and didn't need so much work that it would be out of our budget. So many things were already in this space that we could repurpose, and just put an ARVA spin on them and make them work."

The school also used the one-time federal covid-relief funding to address student learning loss and social, emotional needs among students; for literacy training for teachers; and for paying teachers for the extra work they did during the covid-19 pandemic.

BUILDING FEATURES

Street-side, the academy's two exterior walls will be "wrapped" with a material that will feature colorful photos of the school's students and staff.

"We're still finalizing the design," Joshua Cook, director of public relations for the Ghidotti Communications & Public Relations firm and an agent for the virtual school, said. "It will certainly bring a splash of color to the block. And yes, it should still allow anyone inside the building to clearly see out into the street."

The school's Seventh Street main front door opens into a large airy space that will be furnished with light-weight or wheeled couches and other easily movable furniture for flexible grouping of students and staff. Families might even use the space for internet access on a short term basis.

Bright yellow, terra cotta and ARVA blue -- or teal -- are the colors that accent the space.

"The building is just designed to have this sort of fun quality about it," Johnson said.

Murray Contractors is the builder for the project.

Administrative offices and a board room are along the east wall. More offices and computer labs -- including space for the Environmental and Spatial Technology Lab, or EAST Lab, for middle and high school student projects, will be on the west side.

Toward the back of the building is the testing room, with angled windows that look out into the main open space -- probably once used by furniture sales staff to monitor customers in the showroom.

"The windows were important to us because we do have a lot of students who have anxiety about testing or they are nervous about being away from their parents," Johnson said. "Our parents can sit in the main area and see their students testing. Students can see their parents, but we will still have an approved testing environment."

The "fun room" with a large media screen will be a multiple-use space for meetings and food lines.

The former furniture store's loading dock area -- once equipped with conveyor belts and large garage-style doors for truck deliveries -- has been enclosed to become a training room, a room for robotic team activities or for virtual robotic car racing tracks, and the school prom.

"This is a glitter-allowed zone," Johnson said about the two-story-high long room that still has an industrial feel with its concrete floor, and exposed red brick and cement brick walls.

"This is where no one will be worried about the carpet," she said, adding that the room will likely be used by students who come in from different parts of the state to complete hands-on projects in career-focus areas such as cybersecurity, medical office administration and digital marketing.

The virtual academy that uses curriculum from the national K12 company also offers five broad career-focus areas and about 20 narrower career "pathways" that can lead to students earning job-qualifying certificates while in high school.

Two large spaces in the building, including its top level, will be built out later when as much as $3 million in funding is raised. The vision now, Johnson said, is to eventually make some space available for adult education programs and to offer space to business and industry partners and medical health providers. Those businesses and organizations would have space for their operations and could also provide on-site job training experiences to virtual school students as well as to students from other schools and to adults.

OPEN FOR 2023-24

Johnson said the online academy headquarters will host a ribbon-cutting and open house ceremony in the coming weeks. The first teachers meeting will be Aug. 7

"If you would have asked five years ago whether I thought ARVA would ever have a great big building downtown, I probably would have said no and 'What would we do with that?" she said.

School planners are focused on being flexible to meet whatever future needs will be.

"It was really important to us in designing the space that wherever we are in five years or 10 years and whatever the needs of our students are, that this building can adjust to that -- to be a chameleon to match what our students and families really need, and our staff too," Johnson said.