Quad Sanders named Bryant High School football coach

Quad Sanders was named the new head football coach at Bryant High School on Wednesday night during a special meeting of the Bryant School Board.

The unanimous vote comes one day after Buck James resigned as Bryant head coach to take the same position at Conway.

Sanders was Bryant’s defensive coordinator from 2018 through this past season, coaching alongside James for five consecutive state championships.

He resigned in March to take the head football coaching position at Jonesboro.

Prior to his time at Bryant, Sanders was an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, McPherson (Kan.) College and Western Colorado University. He played football and basketball at the University of Central Arkansas and was later a graduate assistant with the football team.