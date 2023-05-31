Reliever dominant in debut as Rangers (35-19) win

DETROIT -- Reliever Grant Anderson won in an overpowering major league debut and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-6 on Tuesday night to improve to 35-19, the best record in franchise history at the one-third mark.

Anderson stuck out seven of the nine batters he faced after taking over for starter Martin Perez in the fifth inning.

"In all my years, I can't think of a better debut than what he just did," Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy said. "He came into a one-run game with the tying run on second base and got eight outs -- seven strikeouts. That's just so impressive."

Texas second baseman Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to a career-best 19 games with a fifth-inning single. Jonah Heim drove in four runs, Josh Jung homered and had three runs, and Aroldis Garcia had four hits and three runs.

"Our offense really came through when we needed them tonight," Bochy said. "It's good to see Jonah swinging the bat like that, but it was everyone up and down the lineup."

Miguel Cabrera had three hits and drove in two runs for Detroit. Cabrera passed Ken Griffey Jr. for 15th place with 5,272 total bases.

"Miggy isn't going to enjoy something like that, because we didn't win the game," Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch said. "But we love to see him contributing like he did tonight."

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the second off Alex Faedo (1-3) on back-to-back doubles by Jung and Heim, and Cabrera tied it with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning.

Jake Rogers led off the third with a homer and Spencer Torkelson put Detroit up 3-1 with a double in the inning.

Texas scored three runs in the fourth. Heim made it 3-2 with a run-scoring grounder and Travis Jankowski put the Rangers ahead with a two-run double. Cabrera, though, scored from second on Zach Short's single to make it 4-4 in the bottom of the inning.

After Semien singled in the fifth, he scored on Nathaniel Lowe's one-out single before Heim's two-run single put the Rangers ahead 7-4.

Andy Ibanez's homer and Cabrera's RBI double made it 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth, but Anderson came in to strike out the first four batters he faced.

Jung hit his 12th homer to extend the lead to 9-6 in the seventh.

ORIOLES 8, GUARDIANS 5 Anthony Santander hit a bases-clearing triple during host Baltimore's five-run second inning, then added a pair of doubles to lift the Orioles over Cleveland.

ASTROS 5, TWINS 1 Alex Bregman and Chas McCormick each homered in the second inning as host Houston beat Minnesota.

WHITE SOX 7, ANGELS 3 Andrew Vaughn drove in three runs, Romy Gonzalez homered and host Chicago beat Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 9, MARLINS 4 Xander Bogaerts sparked a five-run ninth inning with a tiebreaking single to lift visiting San Diego over Miami.

METS 2, PHILLIES 0 Kodai Senga allowed one hit through seven innings and Francisco Lindor homered as New York shut out Philadelphia.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 2, RAYS 1 Nico Hoerner homered and the host Chicago Cubs handed Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan (8-1) his first loss of the season.

CARDINALS 2, ROYALS 1 Miles Mikolas pitched eight shutout innings, Nolan Arenado hit an RBI double and Nolan Gorman drove in a run with a sacrifice fly as host St. Louis beat Kansas City and split the two-game set between the I-70 rivals.

BLUE JAYS 7, BREWERS 2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk each had three hits as host Toronto snapped a four-game home losing streak by beating Milwaukee.

REDS 9, RED SOX 8 Jose Barrero hit a grand slam and visiting Cincinnati beat Boston.