Silver Dollar City train back in service after mishap last week

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.


BRANSON -- Silver Dollar City's steam train resumed service Sunday, according to a company statement, three days after a car derailed.

"A thorough inspection of the Silver Dollar City steam train revealed that the incident on May 25, 2023, was caused by a rare manufacturing defect in a wheel on train car three," the theme park's statement on Saturday said. "All associated parts from this manufacturer have been taken out of service."

The statement also declared the ride would resume the next day.

The small-scale train takes up to 250 passengers at a time around the amusement park while the park is open and weather permitting. The ride takes 20 minutes.


