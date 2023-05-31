SOFTBALL

UA's Johnson placed on All-American squad

University of Arkansas center fielder Reagan Johnson was named to the D1Softball freshman All-America team, the publication announced Tuesday.

Johnson finished her freshman season leading Arkansas in batting average (.378), runs (47), hits (79) and stolen bases (18). Her 79 hits were two shy of tying the program's single-season record (81) set by Danielle Gibson in 2022, and her batting was the sixth-highest by a Razorback in a single season.

The Karnes City, Texas, native was an All-SEC second team selection and one of 10 finalists for the TUCCI/NFCA freshman of the year award.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Van Paschal named Heber Springs coach

Van Paschal was confirmed as the new coach at Heber Springs High School on Tuesday night by the Heber Springs School Board.

Paschal joins Heber Springs after five seasons at Wynne, where he went 46-15. He holds a career record of 241-119 in 32 seasons.

On Nov. 29, at a special school board meeting, Wynne announced Paschal would not return. He was suspended with pay by school administrators Oct. 20.

Heber Springs is coming off of four straight losing season and a 2-7 record in 2022.