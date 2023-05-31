Three people arrested in Benton County on various charges





Arrests

Bentonville

Pedro Garcia, 26, of 703 N. 12th Place in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Garcia was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Bryce Black, 31, of 195 Northport Hills Drive in Florissant, Mo., was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Black was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Johnathan Davis, 40, of 13838 S. 84th Ave. in Bixby, Okla., was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Davis was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.



