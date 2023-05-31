UAPB’s Snowden best in West, heads to NCAA high jump finals

Once Caleb Snowden arrived at the California State University Sacramento track, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior felt he could earn a place in the NCAA high jump finals.

"I knew I had a chance and I knew I was going to make it," Snowden said. "As soon as I had the first practice, I knew I could come high on the leaderboard."

Snowden went right to the top. His personal-best 2.17-meter, or 7-foot, 1 ½-inch, high jump tied him with University of Southern California freshman Elias Gerald for first place in the NCAA West Preliminary on Friday and a spot in next week's national finals at the University of Texas at Austin.

Snowden also became the first athlete from a historically Black college or university to win the first round of a regional, and he's on top of the leaderboard for both East and West regions combined, according to UAPB sports information.

The NCAA championship meet is June 7-10, with the high jump final at 7:30 p.m. June 9.

"I didn't even know these facts, but I think it's amazing," Snowden's high jump coach, Natoya Davidson, said.

Snowden's performance in Sacramento was a perfect rebound from a third-place finish in the Southwestern Athletic Conference meet at Prairie View A&M earlier in the month. The 6-foot-6 Snowden was the defending champion but is also a three-time indoor champ in the league.

"The timing and the weather," Snowden said, factored into his performance at Prairie View. He added: "It was super-hot."

Snowden's jump was only 2.1 meters, or 6 feet, 10.75 inches. But he was already assured of a berth in the preliminary. He qualified in the first outdoor meet of the year at Texas Christian University, jumping a then-personal best 2.15 meters.

"He's been reaching these heights in practice," Davidson said. "He just needed an opportunity. We were thinking he was going to get it in SWAC. He was jumping high."

Snowden and the rest of the UAPB track team practices at Pine Bluff High School in absence of an on-campus facility, which is soon to come after the university broke ground in early 2022. The adjustment of training away from campus has not deterred the high jumper from Lehigh, Fla., at all.

"I knew somebody here on the track team," Snowden said about choosing UAPB. "He went to the same high school as me. He spoke highly of UAPB and the coaching staff. That was [key to] my decision to come here."

Snowden couldn't practice as aggressively on the aging PBHS track as he wanted, Davidson said, but once he worked out at Sacramento State, it was another story. The West Coast breeze also helped, apparently.

"It didn't get as hot," he said. "It got pretty nice up there, and it had a chilly breeze to it, also."

Snowden missed only on his first jump at 2.04 meters, clearing the next four heights to stay at the top. Gerald cleared 1.99 and 2.04, missed at 2.09 and nailed both 2.14 and 2.17 to tie Snowden.

Roberto Vilches of the University of Missouri was third with two misses at 2.17, with Johnathan Jones of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and three others tying for fourth place at 2.14. The top 12 from each regional advance to the finals, where Snowden gets a chance to put UAPB on the national track and field map.

"Trying to be an all-American, staying focused and continue to do what I do in practice," Snowden said of his goals. "Remembering my rhythm and approach, carrying that in Austin will help me."