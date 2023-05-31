UNDER THE RADAR: Bauxite’s Marcus Wimberly

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bauxite’s Marcus Wimberly.

Class: 2025

Position: Athlete

Size: 6-1, 183 pounds

Stats: As a sophomore, Wimberly had 1,500 yards of total offense while playing receiver and quarterback. On defense he had three interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns. One of the interception returns was for 95 yards.

Noteworthy: He has a 305-pound bench press, 415 squat, 260 power clean; runs 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash; 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump; 3.97 seconds in pro-agility shuttle; and 37 1/2-inch vertical.

Offers: UAPB, Sam Houston State, Tennessee-Martin

Coach Caleb Perry:

“Marcus Wimberly excels on both sides of the football. He’s very versatile playing multiple positions on both offense and defense. He plays with a reckless abandon at the safety position and looks to punish ball carriers. He had several games with at least eight tackles. He has a tremendous work ethic. Marcus also embodies everything you want in a player; gives great effort, has a great attitude and encourages his teammates. He is a coach on the field and always puts others before himself.”



