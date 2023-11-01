80-year-old North Little Rock man who was subject of Silver Alert found dead; foul play not suspected

North Little Rock police on Wednesday morning were investigating the death of an elderly man who was the subject of a Silver Alert on Saturday, according to a news release.

Detectives say that, around 11:53 a.m. Wednesday, they found Charles Marlow, 80, dead in a wooded area near the 8700 block of Counts Massie Road. That is more than three days after he was reported missing.

Police do not suspect foul play in Marlow’s death, according to a news release, and his body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Marlow, who had dementia, was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday near 10601 Richsmith Lane, less than half a mile from where police later found him.