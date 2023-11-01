Arkansas rolls at SEC tourney

The 10th-ranked University of Arkansas women's soccer team redeemed itself from a regular-season loss to Auburn with a convincing 4-0 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday night in a quarterfinal match at the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla.

Auburn handed Arkansas its only conference loss of the season and limited the Razorbacks to 10 shots in a 2-1 decision Oct. 8 at Auburn, Ala.

Arkansas' offense did not let history repeat itself during the rematch Tuesday night at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

"This was definitely a revenge tour game," Arkansas forward Morgan White told SEC Network after the game.

Arkansas offensive depth was on full display as the first seven shot attempts were taken by seven different Razorbacks. White scored the opening goal on the 11th shot by Arkansas in the 27th minute.

She nodded home a header from point-blank range after a cross from freshman midfielder Kennedy Ball. White is second on the team in goals (7), trailing senior midfielder Bea Franklin (8), who also scored and assisted against the Tigers.

In the 34th minute, Franklin was left unmarked on a corner kick and sent a header across the goal line. She has scored 10 of 14 career goals with the Razorbacks on headers.

All-America forward Anna Podojil finished off the rout with her 50th career goal in the 63rd minute. She raced behind the Auburn backline to collect a through ball from Franklin and tucked a low shot into the net off the inside of the far post.

The Razorbacks (13-3-2), the regular-season conference champions and No. 1 seed of the tournament, advanced to the semifinals, where they will face Mississippi State -- a shootut winner over Alabama -- at 5 p.m. Central on Thursday. The other semifinal will feature No. 2 seed Georgia against sixth-seeded Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.