Award named for late former editor Oakley

The Arkansas Newspaper Foundation has announced an endowed award will be named in honor of the late Meredith Oakley, a former Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Associate Editor and "Voices" page editor.

The Meredith Oakley Award will be presented annually to a strong advocate of freedom of information. The first presentation will be made during the Better Newspaper Editorial Awards Banquet at the Arkansas Press Association Convention, which is scheduled for July 29, 2024, at the Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.

Oakley died at age 72 in July. She joined the staff of the then-Arkansas Democrat in 1976, beginning a 35-year career during which she became known "as a scathingly honest critic of those in power," the Arkansas Newspaper Foundation said in a news release.

A defender of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, Oakley served on the Freedom of Information Coalition and testified at the state legislature against laws that would weaken the people's right to know.

The Arkansas Newspaper Foundation is the Arkansas Press Association's philanthropic arm.

Seed money for the Meredith Oakley Award has been pledged by the Hussman Foundation. Contributions to the award in memory of Meredith Oakley may be mailed to the Arkansas Newspaper Foundation, 411 South Victory S., Little Rock, AR 72201. The Arkansas Newspaper Foundation asks donations and pledges to note on the check, "In Memory of Meredith Oakley."