BWA atmosphere impresses recruits during Hogs’ win over Purdue

Arkansas’ raucous sold-out crowd during the Razorbacks’ 81-77 overtime exhibition victory against Purdue received praise from recruits in attendance last Saturday.

Arkansas 2026 target Aidan Chronister, who was one of about 10 prospects on hand, called the game “a great matchup” and appreciated being invited back by head coach Eric Musselman.

“It was fun to see Bud Walton sold out,” Chronister said. “My favorite parts were the key mid-range shots to put Arkansas up during the end of the game and (Trevon) Brazile’s fast-break dunk. It was an honor to be invited back to campus and enjoyed the experience.”

Chronister, 6-7 and 175 pounds, of Rogers, visited the Razorbacks on Sept. 16. Three days later he received an offer from Musselman.

One site, 247 Sports, rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation in the 2026 class. He played with the Arkansas based 16-under AAO Flight squad during the summer.

He also holds offers from Missouri, Indiana State, College of Charleston, Central Arkansas and High Point, and is drawing interest from Indiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, TCU and other schools.

“Arkansas has some of the best college fans and Bud Walton has a great atmosphere,” said Chronister, who averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 deflections, 1.5 blocked shots and 1.5 steals per game during conference play as a freshman. “What also stood out was the Hogs’ defense. They collapsed in the paint and eliminated the drive. It’s going to be fun to watch them this year, and wish them the best.”

His mother, Kim, played volleyball for the Razorbacks and was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Honor in 2018. His father, Graham, played basketball at Arkansas in the late 1990s.

Maumelle sophomore forward Jordan Harris is a promising prospect the Razorbacks have their eyes on.

He liked how the Arkansas players interacted prior to tipoff.

“How they all talk and give each other hand claps,” Harris said. “How all of them get their individual work in before the game and get shots up after the game.”

Harris, 6-8 and 195 pounds, has offers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Troy and Kennesaw State. He averaged 6.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1 block per game as a freshman and helped the Hornets reach the Class 5A quarterfinals.

The atmosphere for the game has Harris convinced the Razorbacks have the toughest home-court advantage in the nation.

“The energy that Arkansas brings and the environment,” said Harris, who played for former Razorback and NBA star Joe Johnson’s Team ISO Joe squad during the spring and summer. “It’s a loud environment to play in and it’s the hardest environment to play in in the country.”

Alabama, Missouri, Baylor, Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M and other programs are also showing interest in Harris’ skill set.

Harris was able to spend time with Musselman and his coaching staff after the game.

“It went good,” he said. “They were glad to have me back up there at The Hill and they are just going to keep building a relationship with me.”

He said that he and assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer have a solid relationship.

“The relationship is good. He's been recruiting me since the seventh grade and just been keeping in touch with me,” Harris said.

He and Chronister took part in the CP3 Rising Stars camp in late August. Chronister was was selected to play in the top 20 game, and Harris and his teammate and Arkansas 2026 target Jacob Lanier participated in the top 40 game.