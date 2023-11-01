Charles Blake leaves firm at center of controversy over LITFest to join Southern Bancorp

Charles Blake, who was at the center of an election-year controversy over a city of Little Rock contract awarded to Think Rubix, the firm Blake joined after exiting the administration of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., has left the firm.

Southern Bancorp Inc. has hired Blake as its Little Rock market executive, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

"In his new role with Southern Bancorp, Blake will plan, direct, and implement business development and community outreach initiatives in and around Little Rock for the [community development financial institution]," the news release said.

“I’ve long respected the work that Southern Bancorp does for its communities, and it’s an honor to now be part of such an impactful and historic financial institution,” Blake said in a statement included with the release. “Serving the public has always been a guiding motivator throughout my career, which in a lot of ways feels like it has come full circle by joining the Southern Bancorp team. I look forward to leveraging my experience with the bank’s tools and resources to make a meaningful difference for the people of my hometown.”

Before joining Think Rubix, Blake served as chief of staff to Scott. In 2022, shortly after Think Rubix announced it had hired Blake, the city announced that the firm had been tapped to help produce a new city festival dubbed LITFest.

The festival ultimately fell apart days ahead of its scheduled October 2022 debut when then-City Manager Bruce Moore terminated the contract with Think Rubix after legal concerns about the arrangement were expressed by the city attorney.